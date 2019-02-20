ITsavvy Named Top Technology Solution Provider by CRN for 4th Consecutive Year

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

For the fourth year in a row, ITsavvy has been officially recognized by CRN as a top managed services provider.

Providing a full portfolio of managed services is an integral component of our commitment to offer a complete technology solution.” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fourth year in a row, ITsavvy has been officially recognized by CRN as a top managed services provider (MSP). The MSP Elite 150, a subset of the MSP 500, recognizes large MSPs with a comprehensive mix of on-premises and off-premises services that have innovative approaches to managed services. These services help clients improve operational efficiencies and fully leverage IT investments.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “We are very grateful to CRN for their continued recognition of the exceptional value we bring to clients. Providing a full portfolio of managed services is an integral component of our commitment to offer a complete technology solution. Our clients appreciate the effort we continually make to power their operations in a way that allows them to become industry leaders.”

Managed services providers are key to the success of businesses everywhere. They empower companies to implement and operate complex technologies while staying within their budgets. CRN’s MSP 500 list identifies groundbreaking managed services organizations, such as ITsavvy, with advanced solutions that have endless potential for growth.

The Channel Company CEO Bob Skelley said, “Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies. The companies on CRN’s 2019 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to clients’ changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2019 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.

Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-named-top-technology-solution-provider-by-crn-for-4th-consecutive-year/

