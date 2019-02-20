Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA 2019

SMi presents Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi reports: Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA , the only and first conference of its kind in the world, will take place on the 11th and 12th June 2019 in Arlington, VASMi presents Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA, taking place on the 11th and 12th June 2019, in Arlington, Virginia USA.As the only and first conference in the world dedicated to this revolutionary capability, the two-day event will provide insight into the leading nations Active Protection Systems programs, with unique technical briefings on the best ways to integrate APS and the emerging architectures necessary to support it. Experts will also cover exclusive updates on: The latest modular technology, Hard/soft kill systems, Sensors, Threat data management, Data processing, Countermeasures, Munitions, Layered and integrated protection systems, Architecture service strategies and capability concerns, and much more. The 2019 USA event is launching in the wake of two successful UK Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems conferences. These conferences featured industry support from the likes of: Raytheon, Rheinmetall, Israeli Military Industries, Rada, Leonardo, Rafael, UTC Aerospace and many others. They also saw an excellent international reception from militaries and government agencies, with representatives from PEO Ground Combat Systems, the USMC, TARDEC, the British Army, as well as the British, Czech, Norwegian and German Ministries of Defence.The upcoming 2019 Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA conference will feature strong support from leading US programs including, briefs from the Commanding General of RDECOM, the Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, and senior survivability officers from PEO Ground Combat Systems.Snapshot of Latest Confirmed Speakers1. Major General Cedric T. Wins, Commanding General, Research Development and Engineering Command, US Army2. Brigadier General Ross Coffman, Director of Next Generation Combat Vehicle, US Army3. Colonel Glenn, Dean PM Stryker Brigade Combat Team, PEO Ground Combat Systems, US Army4. Colonel Michael Best, Director, Capability Development and Integration Directorate, Aviation Center of Excellence, US Army5. Mr David Marck, PD Main Battle Tank Systems, Project Executive Office, Ground Combat Systems, US Army6. Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ramos, Product Manager Vehicle Protections Systems, Stryker Brigade, PEO Ground Combat Systems, US Army7. Lieutenant Colonel Plender, 43rd Mechanized Brigade, Royal Netherlands Army8. Mr Tom Newbery, Active Protection Research Technical Authority, Platform Survivability Group, DSTL, UK MoD9. Mr Rob Stone, Technical Director Redstone Test Center, US Army10. Ms Giselle Donnelly, Resident Fellow, Defense and National Security, American Enterprise Institute11. Mr Arild Skjold, Senior Scientist, FFI – Norwegian Defence Research EstablishmentCHAIRMAN - Major General (Ret’d) John Charlton – Former Commander of the Army Test and Evaluation Center, US ArmyAgenda to be released soon. To keep up to date with the latest speakers, sponsors and exclusive content visit the website at http://www.fav-aps.com/einpress There is a $400 early bird discount , which will expire on the 29th March 2019. Register at www.fav-aps.com/einpress before this date to qualify.Gold Sponsor: Leonardo DRS, Sponsor: Microflown AvisaFor details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6740 or email: smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Natasha Boumediene on email: nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk_______________________________________________About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.