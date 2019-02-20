Intelligent Social Advertising - Bringing Traction To Buisness Globally

BUSHNELL, FLORIDA, UNITED STARES, February 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Social Advertising II For Immediate Release: 2/19/2019*American Cruising RV LLC*(352) 329-8938Keirsten@intelligentsocialadvertising.comISA leads Advertising Revolution - With Launch Of BusinessISA Celebrates Their Grand OpeningBushnell, FL: Today, Intelligent Social Advertising (ISA), a local advertising company launches with the vision to grow businesses across Central Florida, as well as globally. ISA joins the market saturated with advertising companies, to lead the industry with a simplified yet powerful marketing strategy for business owners. ISA is excited to bring traction to their businesses with no wasted budget.Before the company formed, the founders were working with businesses in an array of verticals, increasing their monthly revenue by an average of $77,000 - $114,000 monthly. Their goal is to help business owners realize there are other ways to bring in sales as opposed to pouring money into the endless SEO and SEM bottomless pit. Because of their growth, ISA is requesting clients to fill out their contact forum on their website, www.intelligentsocialadvertising.com for a free evaluation.For more information regarding this press release, please contact:Keirsten SnodgrassAccount Executive of Intelligent Social AdvertisingEmail: keirsten@intelligentsocialadvertising.comMedia ContactCompany Name: Intelligent Social Advertising IIContacts: Keirsten Snodgrass - Account Executive of Intelligent Social AdvertisingJennifer Germain - VP of MarketingEmail: keirsten@intelligentsocialadvertising.com or jennifer@intelligentsocialadvertising.comPhone: (352) 329-8938 or (352) 329-3232Website: www.intelligentsocialadvertising.com



