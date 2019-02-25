Hemp Spotlight, Exclusive White Paper Release Headline May 22-24, 2019 Indoor Ag-Con Las Vegas

Event for the technology of growing crops in indoor systems using hydroponic, aeroponic & aquaponic techniques

7th Annual Las Vegas Edition Heads To Red Rock Resort With Expanded Educational Conference And Exhibit Floor Offerings

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con , the premier event covering the technology of growing crops in indoor systems using hydroponic, aeroponic and aquaponic techniques, heads to Red Rock Resort from May 22-24, 2019 for its 7th annual Las Vegas edition. Themed “Growing the Future,” this year’s event moves to a new location and welcomes a number of new features, including a special hemp spotlight, exclusive white paper release , expanded exhibition floor and conference schedule.“Our ‘Growing the Future’ theme celebrates the tremendous growth potential we see for indoor agriculture,” says Nancy Hallberg who, along with other event industry veterans Brian Sullivan and Kris Sieradzki, acquired Indoor Ag-Con LLC from founder Newbean Capital in December 2018. “From timely conference tracks to the top names and emerging leaders joining our show floor, this will be the place to get a first-hand look at the industry’s breaking trends and innovations.”Show highlights for Indoor Ag-Con Las Vegas include:HEMP SPOTLIGHT JOINS CROP AGNOSTIC, TECH-FOCUSED OFFERINGSNew for 2019, Indoor Ag-Con will put a special spotlight on the hemp sector – from grower through manufacturer – on the show floor and in conference programming. What’s more, Indoor Ag-Con provides a venue for those working with any crop -- from leafy greens and mushrooms, to alternate proteins, to medicinal crops -- to meet and exchange ideas. At a time of rapid technology-led progress in indoor growing, the event will also showcase the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, LED lighting and control systems.WHITE PAPER RELEASE: AUTOMATION, AI & THE NEXT GENERATION OF INDOOR AGRICULTUREIndoor Ag-Con began releasing white papers at its events in 2015, and has provided participants with an exclusive hard copy of the newest white paper every year since. A culmination of months of research by Contain, Inc. and other Indoor Ag-Con team partners, the 2019 white paper, Automation, AI & The Next Generation of Indoor Agriculture, will be released in hard copy to all attendees during the Las Vegas event. To contribute or to receive more information, send a message to hello@indoor.agNEW LOCATION: RED ROCK RESORTAs a great trade show city, Las Vegas is hard to beat with its easy access, world class dining, top name entertainment and more. Previously held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Indoor Ag-Con heads to Red Rock Resort for 2019. Nestled in the amber glow of the beautiful Red Rock Canyon, the new location provides the perfect backdrop for this year’s event and Indoor Ag-Con attendees and exhibitors can take advantage of discounted rates when they book through the event hotel block. Visit the show website for details – www.indoor.ag FIVE TRACKS, 40+ INDUSTRY LEADING SPEAKERSThe Indoor Ag-Con conference agenda will bring together 40+ industry-leading speakers offering a deep dive into five key tracks: Grow Equipment, Crop Selection, Customers & The Supply Chain; Business; Policy and Societal Impact. The full conference schedule will be posted on the event website soon – www.indoor.ag EXPANDED EXHIBIT FLOOR & NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIESAttendees will have the chance to meet face-to-face with some of the biggest names in the business as well as emerging innovators. From equipment and accessories to vertical farming and greenhouse solutions to technology providers, lighting and climate control systems, the industry gathers here. Indoor Ag-Con also offers a wide range of networking opportunities, including evening drinks receptions on May 22 and 23, continental breakfast and lunch gatherings, as well as extended networking breaks between conference sessions.QUICK FACTS:WHEN: Wednesday, May 22 – Friday, May 24, 2019 (Exhibits Open May 22-23)WHERE: Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89132INFO: For information on exhibiting or attending visit www.indoor.ag or email hello@indoor.agABOUT INDOOR AG-CON LLCFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has grown into the premier event in indoor agriculture, the practice of growing crops, raising fish and insects in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic techniques. Its events are tech-focused and crop-agnostic, covering produce, legal cannabis, alternate protein and non-food crops. It hosts events in Las Vegas, Singapore and the US East coast. In December 2018, three event industry professionals – Nancy Hallberg, Kris Sieradzki and Brian Sullivan – purchased Indoor Ag-Con LLC from Newbean Capital, so setting the stage for further expansion of the events globally. More information: https://indoor.ag ###



