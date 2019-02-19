Konstantin Balakiryan: 18 Electrons derived from one water molecule will save our Planet

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many years, mankind has dreamed of clean and inexpensive energy, hoping that someday it will find a valid replacement for organic fuel. The by-products formed during the combustion of oil, gases, coal, shale, peat, etc., have pushed the planet to the point of imminent disaster. The hope of salvation was given by the creation of hydrogen fuel cells, which directly converted the chemical energy of a hydrogen atom into electricity.It should be noted that we are talking about classical hydrogen fuel cells operating on only 2 electrons from each water molecule. Ref: https://global.honda/innovation/FuelCell/Clarity-Fuel-Cell-picturebook.html// Can you imagine how radically the fuel cells and global energy production would change if each water molecule could deliver not 2 but 18 electrons?Many readers may object with this: “Professor, where did you get these 18 electrons? A water molecule has only 10 electrons. Two electrons in the orbits of the 2 protons of hydrogen atoms, and 8 electrons in the orbits of the oxygen atom”.It is time to remember, that the nucleus of the oxygen atom consists of a very dense bunch of 8 protons and 8 neutrons. The interaction of nucleons - protons and neutrons refer to the so-called strong interactions. With modern particle accelerators, splitting the oxygen nucleus is not difficult, but it is a one-time action. We need mass continuous splitting of the oxygen nucleus in order to obtain usable energy. We require new methods and tools to properly satisfy all of our clean energy needs.We now can make available 18 free electrons from each water molecule, useable for energy production. Everyone knows about the 2 electrons of the hydrogen atom and 8 electrons of the oxygen atom, additionally, we should consider 8 intranuclear electrons. From splitting the nucleus of the oxygen atom, we got 8 free protons and 8 free neutrons. The proton is very stable, having a half-life of 1.01⋅10^34 years. But the half-life of the free neutron is (611 ± 0.8 s), i.e. only about 10 minutes, during which it spontaneously decays into a proton, electron, and electronic antineutrino. Thus, due to “Beta decay”, each of 8 neutrons gives us an additional 8 free electrons, which like the (2 + 8) hydrogen and oxygen freed from the nuclei, rush to the positively charged electrode of the fuel cell. For normal operation of the current fuel cell design, in addition to hydrogen and its pair of electrons, it is necessary to have atoms of oxygen, which are usually taken from the air.The “New Generation” “Delta –TFC5” and “Delta –FC5M” fuel cell series uses the oxygen contained in water. We first borrow water from the world oceans, use its energy potential, and then return the fuel cell output water to the source. It should be noted that the same amount of water, can be used in the “New Generation” fuel cells many times.This “New Generation” fuel cell design enables a full transition to water-based fuel as the main source of energy on Earth. We can now finally eliminate the threat of an environmental catastrophe associated with both the loss of atmospheric oxygen and the over expenditure of ocean water.The advantage of using oxygen extracted from water in fuel cells is clearly seen, when comparing the content per unit volume of oxygen in the atmosphere and that in the world oceans. The proportion of oxygen by mass in water is 88.81%, while the proportion of oxygen in the air is only 20.93%. The use of water in a “New Generation” fuel cell is still very efficient when utilizing only 2 or 10 electrons.Consideration must be made when working with all 18 electrons, as the water used cannot be returned directly. Since breaking apart the oxygen atom results in “Beta decay” of the neutron, causing it to collapse, the water does not return to its original state. In connection with this, we faced a new, I would say a giant scientific problem - to preserve the ecology of the Planet in situations where the “Delta – FC 5M” fuel cell comes to replace not only devices with a power output of 0.5-100 megawatts but also devices up to 10 Gigawatts and above, i.e. replace thermal and nuclear power plants.The solution that we found not only fully satisfied us, but also opened up completely new perspectives for the industrial production of active metals from oxides, such as aluminum oxide. Consider the long term benefit of saving $1,250 from each ton of aluminum produced? For example, in 2016, worldwide 57.6 million tons of aluminum were produced, thus the global economy would save 72 billion dollars per year. The scientific solution to the problem is that if we are now able to split a molecule of Aluminum oxide (Al2O3) and get 3 free atoms of oxygen, which can be transferred to the “New Generation” fuel cell allowing all 18 electrons to be used for energy production and the water returned to the source.Addressing the giants of the oil and gas industry...The “New Generation” “Delta –TFC5” and “Delta –FC5M” fuel cell series are most needed for you since you currently face three serious challenges:1. Reserves of oil and gas are steadily decreasing;2. Governments of many leading countries are tightening environmental regulations;3. Alternative energy sources are rapidly progressing and conquering new markets;Historical experience shows that in order to defeat the opposition, you need to lead the field. Currently, tobacco giants are facing such a change, leading Philip Morris to invest more than $ 2 billion in smokeless products.The simultaneous dominance in the oil and electric power markets will allow oil giants to not only stabilize their revenues but to substantially increase them in the fast-growing clean energy market.We are waiting for your suggestions.Konstantin Balakiryan,PhD,Professork.balakiryan@gmail.comPhone: 623 341 9623



