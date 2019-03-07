Easler Education Inc. Launches Its Highly Anticipated Learning Management System Called EaslerLMS

Easler Learning Management System

#edtech company Easler Education announced the launch of a new learning management system called EaslerLMS™, the next generation in learning management systems.

Our team has built an LMS for entrepreneurs, corporate trainers, and those companies looking for the next generation learning management system.” — James Timothy White, Co-Founder

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easler Education Inc., an #edtech company, is excited to announce the launch of its learning management system: EaslerLMS™, the next generation in learning management systems.

Although this version will only be available to a handful of companies to include its affiliate DrugTestingCourses.com. Easler Education expects to open the platform to third parties by mid-June 2019 when the third update is published.

Andrew Easler, Co-Founder of Easler Education, explains, “part of the problem with SMB’s (small and midsized businesses) is that they want to train their workforce but the content delivery systems are expensive, and frankly they don't have to be. Our goal is to create an affordable learning management system that provides more added value and features than any other LMS currently on the market."

With several hundred learning management systems on the market, how does Easler Education plan on beating the competition?

"Unlike most education technology and SaaS companies, Easler Education also plans on offering good-old-fashioned customer service like answering a phone call instead of making companies wait days to receive ‘support’ by email, by having a great implementation team to help with onboarding, and by being affordable" says James Timothy White, the other Co-Founder of Easler Education.

White continues, “Having excellent technology is great, but it is only one part of the equation. Many LMS providers have a skewed stance on what customer service really should mean in practice. To us, customer service is not just about standard support, it’s about a perpetual endeavor to find new and innovative solutions that lessen the administrative burden and simplify the overall delivery process."

Zain ul Abideen, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, says, “This new platform incorporates complex features like commission tracking, cross-portal communication, and multi-user, multi-portal reporting, but simplifies it all in a way that is quick to learn and easy to implement. This is an exciting time to be a part of a growing company that plans to change the world, one learner at a time.”

For more information on EaslerLMS™ please visit easler.com.



