Restaurant Magic to Preview New Features at Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference

Restaurant Magic Software announced that it will be revealing features of its Data Central® Suite at the Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference (MURTEC)

TAMPA, FL, USA, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic Software announced today that it will be revealing exciting new features of its Data Central® Management Suite at the Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference (MURTEC). The Restaurant Magic team will be available to discuss the software’s recently released features that include the ShiftWorks scheduling application and enhanced user interfaces. They will also be there to continue building awareness for their existing flagship product the Data Central Management Suite which is inclusive of food management, business intelligence, dashboarding and enterprise reporting.

MURTEC is attended by over 675 influential decision makers across all major restaurant categories, including technology, marketing, digital, finance and operations. The producer of MURTEC is Hospitality Technology, the leading magazine covering restaurant and hotel technology. This year’s show will be held at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, NV on March 11-13.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with MURTEC,” said Drew Peloubet, CEO of Restaurant Magic Software. “As leading Multi-Unit Back Office Software in the industry, we feel it is important that our organization participates.”

About Restaurant Magic

Data Central® by Restaurant Magic is a suite of back office applications designed to help restaurant managers achieve peak operational and financial efficiency. Data Central® leverages business intelligence and automation technologies to decrease food costs, manage labor and improve overall customer service. The software integrates information from existing POS, inventory, supply, payroll and accounting systems to provide a comprehensive view of your operations. The Data Central® platform allows for easy system-wide deployment of updates, configurations, recipe changes and other information. Most important of all, the solution is mobile friendly, providing browser level access to all store level functions.

Restaurant Magic was founded over 20 years ago with a single vision of providing restaurant operators better access to their operational data. With this access, operators can make faster decisions, optimize schedules, implement predictive ordering, and create a positive impact on their bottom line. Restaurant Magic provides insight to some of the largest multi-unit franchises in the world, including Dairy Queen, Smoothie King, MOD Pizza and Cousins Subs. If you are interested in finding out more about Restaurant Magic or scheduling a demo of our software visit www.RestaurantMagic.com or call 1-800-933-4711.





