National Drug Screening Supports 7th Annual Southeastern U.S. Regional Drug Prevention Summit

The Summit brings together hundreds of substance abuse prevention professionals to network, discuss, and learn about the impacts of substance abuse.

This was a great conference with outstanding speakers. Very engaging and eye opening presentations about what's going on everyday right in front of us but that most don't notice.” — Tom Fulmer, VP National Drug Screening

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug Free America Foundation (DFAF) partnered with the Hillsborough County Anti-Drug Alliance to host the 7th Annual Southeastern U.S. Regional Drug Prevention Summit, February 18 – 20, 2019.

For the past six years, the Summit has brought together hundreds of substance abuse prevention professionals from across the southeastern region of the United States to network, discuss, and learn about the impacts of substance abuse. This year National Drug Screening has joined many other industry professionals to sponsor this great event.

This year featured knowledgeable and dynamic speakers such as Dr. Robert DuPont. For 50 years, Robert L. DuPont, MD has been a leader in drug abuse prevention and treatment. Among his many contributions to the field is his leadership as the first Director of the NIH National Institute on Drug Abuse (1973-1978) and as the second White House Drug Chief (1973-1977). Dr. DuPont has written for publication over 400 professional articles and 15 books and monographs on a variety of health-related subjects. In 2018 he authored his most recent book, Chemical Slavery: Understanding Addiction and Stopping the Drug Epidemic.

Another amazing speaker, was Jermaine Galloway, founder of "Tall Cop Says Stop". He is one of the countries top experts in understanding drug and alcohol trends and the obvious signs of the drug culture that most miss even when it is right in front of them. "This is one of the best presentations I have seen in this industry. Not only was it interesting and engaging, but extremely eye opening about drug users and how to spot them all around you on a daily basis." said Tom Fulmer, VP of Business Development at National Drug Screening.

Thanks to Drug Free America Foundation, Inc. who is a drug prevention and policy organization committed to developing strategies that prevent drug use and promote sustained recovery. The Drug Free America Foundation, Inc. vision is a world where all people live free of the burden of drug abuse. Drug Free America Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. National Drug Screening is proud to support this organizations efforts in drug and alcohol abuse prevention.

About National Drug Screening

National Drug Screening (NDS) assists employers in reducing liability, improving safety, and attracting and retaining better employees by providing drug testing services, supervisor training, Drug free workplace policy development, and other employer resources. In addition to testing for employers and individuals, NDS provides MRO services, software, and training to assist other drug testing service providers. For more information, contact Tom Fulmer at 321-622-2040.

