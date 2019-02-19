BM Interactive Group & Piloto 151 join forces to bring User Experience Training to Developers & Designers in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Juan, Puerto Rico – BM Interactive Group, LLC, a user experience and product design services business headquartered in Miami, FL, and Piloto 151, Puerto Rico’s top cutting edge coworking facilities for tech and entrepreneurs, are teaming up to bring a two-day event of affordable user experience professional training for all techies, developers, designers, product managers, and local business owners looking to learn or further enhance their knowledge in UX.

At the event, from Friday, March 29th thru Saturday, March 30th, 2019, a total of two UX workshops will take place. “UX For Developers Decoded” is tailored to the developer looking to not only understand and learn about UX but also understand how to quickly apply UX to their day to day practice. It will assist them in further bridging that gap between technology and design.

Sofia Stolberg, Co-founder and CEO of Piloto 151, stated that “although Puerto Rico’s startup and tech ecosystem is burgeoning, most companies have failed to prioritize user interfaces and experiences as crucial elements to developing world-class products and services. Educating startup founders, tech leaders and the general population on the importance of user-centric designs to drive sustainable business growth will take us further in fulfilling our mission of continuing to strengthen our tech ecosystem.”

The second workshop, “UX+DEV Processes Decoded” is tailored to product teams or business owners looking to not only understand and improve their internal process to maintain user experience but also execute and deliver products quickly and efficiently. This workshop will address pain points teams face throughout the product journey, allowing teams to create and develop rich experiences effortlessly.

“Puerto Rico has an upcoming tech scene today, which is why I definitely see the potential and value in helping companies and professionals realize the importance of UX, as well as understanding how UX is a must-have to remain competitive in today’s digital landscape,” said Ignacio Garcia-Huidobro, founder of BM Interactive Group and co-founder of UX+DEV SUMMIT.

Invision App, a worldwide leading design tool used by many product teams, recently published a “2019 UX Trends” article which states:

“From a consumer perspective, good UX is no longer considered a unique selling point. It’s gone from being a novelty—something that really helps a product stand out—to an expectation. We’ve reached a point where, if a product or service provides a sub-par user experience, the user will discard and replace it in a heartbeat.”

“We’re passionate about Puerto Rico and we love to see how the tech scene is growing, which in turn will provide great opportunities and jobs to the area. We’re hoping to contribute in our own unique way with education” says Ignacio.

Lastly, attendees that participate will have a chance to meet and network with like-minded individuals, while visiting the wonderful facilities Piloto 151 has to offer. They will also have the opportunity to learn about Piloto 151’s Codetrotters, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean’s first coding boot camp, along with their newest course in UX Design.

The event will take place at Piloto 151’s Old San Juan location. You can learn more about Piloto 151, BM Interactive Group, and the upcoming workshops at:

• Learn more about UX+DEV Process Decoded - March 29th, 2019

• Learn more about UX Decoded For Developers - March 30th, 2019



Throughout February only, a promotional price of $99.99 early bird special runs through February and ends on March 15th. Act fast as space is limited!



About BM Interactive Group

BM Interactive Group is a product design, development, and services firm headquartered in Miami, Florida. BM Interactive specializes in helping companies transform and reimage their digital experiences from concept to completion. More information about the company is available at www.bminteractivegroup.com, or by calling 305-702-0274.



About Piloto 151

Piloto 151 is the first coworking space in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with locations in Old San Juan, Santurce, and Milla de Oro. As a leader and supporter of the local tech ecosystem, we provide virtual offices, shared workspace, private offices and suites, soft landing packages, staffing services and more to help our community grow. For more information, visit www.piloto151.com, email info@piloto151.com, or call 787-501-2048.

