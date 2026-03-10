Ponte Vedra Beach Company Launches BluPark to Help Contractors and Service Professionals Get Online in Minutes

Image of BluPark's homepage and product

New platform simplifies website creation for local trades, freelancers, and small service businesses.

Many service professionals rely on word-of-mouth because building a website feels complicated. BluPark makes it simple to create a professional business page online in just minutes.” — Representative, BluPark

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BM Interactive Group, LLC, a digital product company based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, today announced the launch of BluPark, a new platform designed to help contractors, freelancers, and service professionals quickly create a simple business website and professional online presence.

Many local service providers including electricians, plumbers, handymen, landscapers, tutors, and independent contractors rely heavily on word-of-mouth and social media to find customers.

However, creating and managing a website can often be time-consuming, expensive, or technically challenging.

BluPark was created to simplify that process.

The platform allows service professionals to sign up, fill out a short form describing their business, and generate a live business page within minutes. Each page includes a unique web address that can be shared with customers, posted on social media, or used in online listings.

“Many hardworking service providers want a website but don’t have the time or technical experience to build one,” said a representative from BluPark. “BluPark was designed to remove that barrier and make it easy for anyone offering services to create a simple professional page online.”

The platform is designed for:

• Contractors and tradespeople

• Freelancers and gig economy workers

• Local service providers

• Small businesses without an existing website

By simplifying the process of getting online, BluPark aims to help service professionals promote their services, share their business with customers, and improve their visibility in search engines.

BluPark is now available to users across the United States, with an initial focus on helping local businesses and service providers establish their online presence.

To learn more or create a business page, visit https://blupark.com.

About BluPark

BluPark is a website platform designed to help service professionals quickly create a professional online presence. The platform enables contractors, freelancers, and small service businesses to generate a business page in minutes without requiring technical skills or web development experience.



About BM Interactive Group, LLC

BM Interactive Group, LLC is a boutique digital product and design agency based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The company helps organizations improve the user experience of their digital products through product design, UX strategy, and research-driven design solutions.

BM Interactive Group works with startups, small businesses, and established organizations to design intuitive digital products and user-centered experiences that improve usability, engagement, and overall product strategy.

