John Reagan, Tina Kelly Join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty, Firm Expands to Michigan City, IN

John L. Reagan, Tina Kelly Join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group, Firm Expands Footprint to Michigan City, IN

MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA, USA, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group is pleased to announce that John L. Reagan and Tina Kelly have joined the firm and will operate out of private office space at 617 Franklin Street in Michigan City, Indiana. They will be affiliated with the KoenigRubloff Harbor Country office.John Reagan and Tina Kelly are top producing agents who specialize in residential brokerage in Michigan City, Indiana and the surrounding communities including Lakeside, Sawyer, Union Pier, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, Grand Beach, Michiana, Michiana Shores, Long Beach and Beverly Shores.“I am thrilled to welcome John and Tina to KoenigRubloff,” said Dave Camp, Managing Broker of the firm’s New Buffalo office. “Their residential brokerage experience is well-respected in the community and will be a perfect complement to our New Buffalo office. John is well-known for exquisitely staging every home he represents, and effectively uses innovative video and 3D tours in his digital marketing. Tina and her husband had a successful design/build business in Chicago that they transitioned to Union Pier in the 80s to raise their family. Now, after more than a decade in the residential real estate field, Tina finds she draws on her construction background and design skills to exceed her clients’ expectations.”KoenigRubloff CEO Nancy Nagy added, “John and Tina are true professionals and we are so pleased they have joined our team.” She continued, “Expanding our footprint into the Michigan City, Indiana area satisfies a long-standing strategic wish for our company. We consider the Northwest Indiana communities to be a wonderful growth opportunity for our firm.We love to share all that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices offers with home buyers and sellers alike.”John L. Reagan said, “As I considered partners for my firm, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group stood out as the clear choice. I selected them for their exceptional local and global marketing programs, including the Luxury Collection program for high end clients, and of course, the connection to brokers in Harbor Country, Michigan and Chicagoland. Our clients will benefit dramatically from the resources and support we now have at our fingertips. I am excited about the future of our business with KoenigRubloff.”Tina Kelly added, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group team. But most importantly, I am equally excited to be able to offer to my clients the myriad of unique services that are available. My commitment to my clients with these personalized services will be achieved through hard work, diligence and of course KoenigRubloff!”John Reagan and Tina Kelly were previously affiliated with Coldwell Banker.This KoenigRubloff Michigan City affiliation announcement follows the firm’s expansion last October in Oak Park, Illinois.About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty GroupThe Harbor Country office is located at 30 W Buffalo Street in New Buffalo, Michigan. To reach the Harbor Country office, please call 269.469.8300. John Reagan and Tina Kelly’s office is located at 617 Franklin Street in Michigan City, Indiana. To reach the office, please call 219.874.1374. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group is a full-service real estate firm with nearly 1,500 real estate professionals and staff in 24 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, Western Suburban communities and Harbor Country, Michigan. Deep local roots are complemented by the global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a leading real estate brand in the nation. Affiliated and ancillary services in the form of HomeServices Lending, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance complete the comprehensive services offered to clients.



