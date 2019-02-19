5 Reasons You Should Buy a Quality Grill

When push comes to shove, you can grill on just about any surface if have fuel and a flame, but there is a strong argument for using a quality grill.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATS, February 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When push comes to shove, you can grill on just about any surface so long as you have fuel and a flame. And while it may be easier to budget $100 for a grill than $1000, there are a whole lot of reasons you should invest in a good quality grill. Here are five of them.1. You get a bigger grill. Higher-quality grills tend to be bigger. If you’re serious about grilling, you know that having a larger surface area to work with is a huge advantage, especially when grilling for larger groups. With a high-quality, large grill, you don’t need to worry about rotating different foods on and off the grill. Now you’ve got the space to cook ‘em all!2. You get more burners.Most budget grills tend to have a single burner. It works just fine if all you’re cooking is, say, hot dogs, but if you’re cooking a variety of meats and veggies on a grill, each of them is going to need to cook for a different amount of time at a different temperature.With a high quality grill, you get multiple burners, which means you can set different sections of the grill at different temperatures so that everything cooks evenly. Plus, if you’ve got some food cooked but not yet ready to be served, you can stick one corner of the grill to minimum to keep the food hot without overcooking it. Good luck trying that on a cheap grill!3. The build quality is vastly better.Typically, cheap grills use parts constructed of lower-quality steel and/or aluminium. This is not so much a problem for the outer frame of the grill (though it still can reduce its durability). But where it does become a problem is with the most important part of the grill: the burners. Cheap grills tend to have low-grade stainless steel burners, which may be coated with a heat-resistant paint, but will still hardly ever last longer than a season. The same goes for the drip and heat shields and cooking grate, which on a cheaper grill tend to fall apart quickly.Instead, stick to a good grill with parts made from high-quality stainless steel. 304-grade stainless is optimal, and will definitely give you the most bang for your buck. You’ll also find on a high-quality grill that the burners can run hotter (80-100 BTU per square inch, versus 60-80) and that the wheels, lid, and general build tend to be much sturdier and less likely to fall apart.4. They come will all the bells and whistles.Not everyone makes use of all the features on a quality grill, but some of them are definitely worth having. You may not necessarily see a need for warming drawers and side burners—though they’re nice to have—but you’ll definitely fall in love with being able to cook rotisserie on a rear rotisserie burner, or with using your built-in smoker box to imbue your meals with that rich smoky flavor. These features can really expand the potential of what your grill can do.5. You’ll save money in the long run.Like any investment, buying a quality grill pays itself off in the long run. Instead of having to buy new burners and cooking grates every season (not to mention probably a new grill altogether every other year), why not invest in something dependable that will last you a lifetime? In the end, you’ll end up saving yourself not just unneeded expenses, but the hassle of repairs and replacements.If you’re interested in purchasing a high-quality grill, be sure to consult Tejas Smokers , the Houston-based experts on the subject. Whatever you’re looking for, they’ll be able to find a quality grill that suits your needs.



