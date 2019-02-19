LoudMouth News Reports on Baristas Coffee, ACB, and POTN in Broadcast about Trends Where Pineapple and Hemp are Legal

LoudMouth News Radio Baristas CBD Super Bowl CBMJ LoudMouth News

LoudMouth News latest episode discusses how CBD in “Full Spectrum Hemp Derivative” is now legal in all of the US and can be shipped Nationwide and beyond.

Canna Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBMJ)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canna Broadcast Media/LoudMouth News (OTCPK:CBMJ) https://cannabroadcastmedia.com/ a premier cannabis broadcasting company announced that LoudMouth News, the first, longest running, and only syndicated terrestrial (over the air) radio program that focuses on the news relating to the marijuana industry in the USA and Canada, highlights Baristas Coffee Company (OTCPK:BCCI), Aurora Cannabis (TSXV:ACB or OCTQB:ACBFF), and Pot Network Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:POTN) in Latest episode.

The popular cannabis news radio program “Loudmouth News” www.loudmouthnews.com originating in Seattle, aired nationally over the air, became the first, and is the longest running syndicated terrestrial radio news program in North America that focuses on the news relating to the marijuana industry in the USA, and can be also be heard via syndicated networks across Canada. LoudMouth News presents the news and commentary in an entertaining neutral manner, highlighting the most impactful current news in politics, products, sociological issues, businesses, and the ever-changing perceptions of marijuana usage. LoudMouth News is currently cleared to air on over 700 radio stations in the USA, 128 in Canada. In addition to being broadcast over the air, LoudMouth News is broadcast by YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVUtl_HEsKdZ1uTlnjmgB1Q and is available as a podcast on all android and apple devices.

The latest episode discusses how now CBD in “Full Spectrum Hemp Derivative” is now legal in all of the US and can be shipped Nationwide and beyond. Baristas recently made history advertising its Baristas EnrichaRoast CBD Coffee at the Super Bowl, The Grammys, and just advertised its products nationally on the NFL TV network and other mainstream media. CBMJ was responsible for booking all of the Cannabis derivative advertising. CBMJ is the only company that ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) will allow cannabis ads to be placed through on their networks or portals. The episode also discusses the impact of the recent acquisition by Aurora Cannabis of Whistler Medical and the recent surge in investments pouring into both companies. Also discussed is how some companies are leveraging essentially a rollup model like in the 90s with telecommunications conglomeration.

In addition to owning radio flagship LoudMouth News, Canna Broadcast Media helps solve this problem for cannabis companies needing to advertise in certain mainstream media, while allowing its investors to take advantage of the emerging marijuana market without any of the risks that plague companies involved in federally illegal activities. CBMJ has proven an ability to get advertisements for cannabis products and businesses on mainstream media. CBMJ has established relationships in Radio, Print, TV, and online on a National and Canadian basis that allow it to get Marijuana products and companies access to mainstream media in ways that without CBMJ, are currently just not possible. As the market coverage of the flagship LoudMouth News program continues to grow, the content development side of the company continues to develop Dedicated News Coverage, and Entertainment Programming within the Cannabis Sector.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) dba Canna Broadcast Media specializes in getting mainstream media cleared promoting the cannabis sector including network TV, radio, and digital ads targeting those who wish to take advantage of the incredible investment opportunities that exist in the cannabis sector. Canna Broadcast Media acquired "LoudMouth News" www.loudmouthnews.com which became the first and longest running syndicated terrestrial radio news program that focused on the news relating to the marijuana industry. LoudMouth News presents the news and commentary in an entertaining neutral manner highlighting the most impactful current news in politics, products, sociological issues, businesses, and the ever-changing perceptions of marijuana usage.

Contact:

Phone: 877-704-6773

darryn@cannabroadcastmedia.com

https://cannabroadcastmedia.com/





