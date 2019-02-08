Grammys Audience to Get Exclusive Preview of Megs McLeans New Unreleased Single “Frisky” at Staples Center

Megs McLean Grammys Baristas Baristas CBD Grammys Megs Grammys Baristas

Baristas Makes History at Grammy's with EnrichaRoast CBD Coffee ads and Megs McLean Special Grammys version of "Frisky".

Although the lyrics of Frisky are straight-up flirty with our men in blue, I dedicate this song from my heart to all devoted law enforcement officers who protect and serve Americans everywhere” — Megs McLean

SNOHOMISH, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist and “Crunge” founder Megs McLean will be giving an exclusive special preview of her soon to be released new single “Frisky” to those attending the 2019 Grammys at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The version of the song will be given as a gift to attendees as part of a promotion featuring Megs by Baristas Coffee Company (OTCPK:BCCI) who will be making history at the Grammys becoming the first company to promote a CBD product “Baristas EnrichaRoast CBD Coffee” at the Grammys as well as promoting Baristas White Coffee. The promotion that will be seen at the Awards include digital ads and the video featuring Megs that was seen at the Super Bowl and currently running as TV commercials on NBA TV. In addition, Megs is giving attendees a “Gift” previewing a special never to be released “Grammys Only” version of her new single “Frisky” that will soon be released to the public.

Megs McLean stated: “Those that attend the Grammys understand the power of music as well as anyone. Although the lyrics of Frisky are straight-up flirty with our men in blue, I would like to dedicate this song from my heart to all devoted law enforcement officers who pledge to protect and serve Americans everywhere.”

The new single co-produced by former Grammys President of the PNW Chapter Geoff Ott was recently recorded at legendary London Bridge Studio in Seattle. In addition to being Megs “home studio” London Bridge is known for recording Pearl Jam, Blind Melon, Alice and Chains, Melissa Etheridge, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Candle Box, Mother Love Bone, 3 Doors Down, and other standouts. In 2015 while recording her breakout single “It’s My Truck” Megs Mclean became the first artist to have her likeness etched into the infamous vintage Neve 8048 recording console at London Bridge Studio that was built in 1973 immortalizing her in Seattle’s legendary music history.

About the Grammys: A Grammy Award (stylized as GRAMMY, originally called Gramophone Award), or Grammy, is an award presented by The Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry. The annual presentation ceremony features performances by prominent artists, and the presentation of those awards that have a more popular interest. It shares recognition of the music industry as that of the other performance awards such as the Academy Awards (film), the Emmy Awards (television), and the Tony Awards (theater). The First Grammy Awards ceremony was held on May 4, 1959, to honor and respect the musical accomplishments by performers for the year 1958. Following the 2011 ceremony, the Academy overhauled many Grammy Award categories for 2012. The 61st Annual Grammy Awards, honoring the best achievements from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018, will be held on February 10, 2019, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

About Megs McLean: Megs McLean is a full-time professional singer/songwriter and performer who has opened for Clint Black, Sara Evans, David Lee Murphy, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, played for Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney audiences and headlined numerous festivals and events. She has performed Live on Fox 28 News, has been featured on MTV Live, Pure Country, VH1 Classic and radio stations throughout the nation. Megs and her band deliver an energetic mix of guitar-driven “Crunge” Country, Rock, Grunge, originals. Her First single “It’s My Truck” gained Meg's recognition as one of the top 10 “Next Women of Country” on Spotify as well as “Country Pick of the Week”. Recorded at the world-famous London Bridge Studios in Shoreline, WA, with Ben Smith of "Heart" on the drums, Brad Smith from Blind Melon on Bass, and Shohei Ogami on guitar.

EP available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and other music vendors. YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A_sZlRHV1cY&list=OLAK5uy_lXqkNb2ajKxdaNGs40uSxvihResV678QM

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at Super Bowl 2019, and other notable media.

The media buys were made possible and were created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. The CBD specific ads are being placed through Canna Broadcast Media (OTCPK:CBMJ) www.cannabroadcastmedia.com that specializes in getting cannabis companies access to mainstream media to get the CBD ads approved. CBMJ is the only company that ReelTime Media will allow cannabis ads to be placed through on their networks or portals.

Making of Megs McLean



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.