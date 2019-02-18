Artist Tanja Playner, singer NENA and celebrities at the ball of the Viennese economy

The ball of the Viennese economy was in the Hofburg. Singer NENA enthused ballguests. Under the guests were also Tanja Playner and Heinz Playner.

BLINDENMARKT, AUSTRIA, ÖSTERREICH, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 18 February 2019Vienna is one of the most important cities of ball seasons. For 60 years the ball of the Viennese economy takes place in the Hofburg. After the welcome of the Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig, Federal Minister Gernot Blümel, organizer of the ball Walter Ruck, debutants and debutantes strolled on the parket at the opening of the ball. Singer Ina Regen provided the opening program. After the waltz and sufficient music in the halls of the Vienna Hofburg, one of the most successful German singers NENA enthused at the midnight concert.In addition to the quadrille, disco and sufficient program, ladies enjoyed the opportunity to indulge in the styling of Karin van Vliet. Many of the ball guests followed the goldsmiths in the preparation of jewelry and tasted food from Austrian manufacturers."This evening is dedicated to our economy and to those people who work for it every day. One can not wish for better advertising for the Viennese companies, "says a visibly satisfied Walter Ruck, host of the evening, State Chairman of the Vienna Business Association and President of the Vienna Economic Chamber.Among the ball guests were seen among others: Director of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce Meinhard Eckl, Member of the National Council and Secretary General of the Economic Chamber Karlheinz Kopf, State Secretary Karoline Edtstadler, Member of the European Parliament Othmar Karas, Vice Mayor of the City of Vienna Dominik Nepp, Director of the Vienna Business Association Christoph Biegelmayer, District chairman of Favoriten Marcus Franz, club official of ÖVP Vienna Municipal council Elisabeth Olischar, district chief of Simmering Paul Stadler, district chief of Döbling Daniel Resch. Also the Austrian Pop Art Star Tanja Playner and director and curator of the PAKS Gallery Heinz Playner were under the guests of the ball."Every year, it is a great pleasure for us to visit the ball of the Viennese economy, where numerous personalities from business, politics, art and culture meet, celebrate their successes, cultivate contacts and expand them. As the representative of the Austrian economy I am proud that we are successful in the art business far beyond Austria. "- says Heinz Playner.Pop art artist Tanja Playner caused quite a stir with her pop art dress. "It was once again a perfect ball of the Viennese economy with many discussions. For me as an artist it was also a great experience to experience the singer and superwoman Nena so close. Nena is one of those stars who, with an open heart, really enjoy their performance and rock their lives "- says artist born in Russia and living in Austria Tanja Playner.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.