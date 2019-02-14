Perks Group Provides Speedy Methods for Members to Connect to National Deals

PerksConnect

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Perks Program allows members to redeem discounts and savings at thousands of business locations across the country. Perks Group delivers speedy methods of connecting members to deals through a state-of-the-art user interface that allows its members to redeem savings on-the-go.The Perks Group discount network brings together consumers, local merchants, daily deal networks, national merchants, manufacturers, and distributors into one easy-to-use and convenient program. Perks Group––creators of the Perks Program––connects their members to thousands of brand-name items, luxury products, necessities, and more at discounted rates.Since 1988, companies across the country have turned to the Perks Group to give their employees access to one of the country’s leading affinity programs. Today, millions of members access daily-updated national and local deals through the Perks Program’s website.Perks Group offers many traditional affinity perks but set themselves apart from competitors by giving members a sophisticated interface that is both comprehensive and highly user-friendly. In this platform, users can search by city, state, and zip code for discounts either locally or when traveling. Instead of having to rely on upcoming listings or long, outdated guides, users simply add in their location and receive a populated list of deals in their area.This quick availability of updated savings makes accessing deals while traveling a cinch. On their smartphones, Perks Group members get all the intuitive design and deals available through their online portal in a condensed and user-friendly format. Alternatively, members can access their savings in-store at the time of purchase, through a link when shopping online, by calling an 800 number and providing a value code, or through traditional downloadable coupons.The group offers speedy deals through the PerksCard in addition to the listings on the PerksConnect platform. Internet access allows users to sign into their hubs (on any computer, tablet, or smartphone) and redeem discounts instantly.Because people have constant access to the internet through their smartphones, and because smartphones are so saturated into our daily lives, Perks Group through mobile is an invaluable savings resource. The mobile application cuts down the time it takes to find deals while traveling as it can be used in place of the 800-number system or the often-lengthy process of logging into a computer.The Perks Program by Perks Group encompasses millions of members nationwide and growing, serving as one of the country’s most inclusive and far-reaching affinity programs. This wide network ensures that all members can save on thousands of items no matter where in the nation they travel.Perks Group helps businesses grow their sales and expand their reputation by introducing their product or service to a fast-growing network of members. And the members themselves get real cash back in their pockets in no time thanks to the sophisticated Perks Program.



