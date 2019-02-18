Titanium Real Estate Network Sponsored 3 Local Non-Profit Organizations Around San Gabriel Valley

Titanium Real Estate Network Sponsor 3 Non Profit Organizations

SAN GABRIEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titanium Real Estate Network, a real estate company in California, is pleased to announce that they sponsored three different local non-profit organizations around San Gabriel Valley during the San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce's 2nd Annual Education & Family Resource Expo at Hilton Los Angeles/San Gabriel.

The event was held on the 27th of January, 2019 from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Hilton Los Angeles/San Gabriel in the city of San Gabriel, California.

Below are the three local nonprofit organizations that Titanium Real Estate Network sponsored:

- La Casa de San Gabriel Community Center

La Casa serves as a family resource center and helps economically disadvantaged kids and families in their efforts to surpass the barriers of lack of medical care, inadequate housing, language, underemployment, and limited education.

- Woodcraft Rangers

Woodcraft serves as a platform that helps young individuals as they discover their route to purposeful lives. They’ve been serving and helping youth in LA for over 90 years and provide an array of summer and after school programming.

- Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley

The Boys & Girls Club provides a safe, organized setting for young people after school, during summer vacation and holidays. The mission of the organization is to support character, leadership, health, educational and social development of boys and girls throughout crucial times of their growth.

The team behind Titanium Real Estate Network is pleased to be involved in San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce's 2nd Annual Education & Family Resource Expo. “Here at Titanium Real Estate Network, community engagement is very important to us,” says Rudy L. Kusuma. “We want to be a real estate company that always gives back to the community, as this is also one of our core visions for our company. We strongly believe in empowering children through education especially those in need.”

About San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce:

San Gabriel Chamber of Commerce is an organization that offers services to their memberships and community-at-large which improve a pleasant business setting. They provide their members with Legislative Advocacy, Marketing Assistance, Educational Workshops, Business Development, and Networking Events.

About Titanium Real Estate Network:

Titanium Real Estate Network is one of the well-respected and award-winning real estate brokerage team in California. The company offers professional full-service assistance in property selling and buying for both commercial and residential clients.

###

For individuals interested in making a move or joining the Titanium Real Estate Network team or to give a referral, call Rudy L. Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or email him at rudy@teamnuvision.net.



