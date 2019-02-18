Performance test custom and commercial applications on AMD EPYC free on Nor-Tech's HPC demo cluster, integrated with the most in-demand hardware/software.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., February 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech is inviting organizations to performance test their custom and commercial applications on AMD EPYC free by taking advantage of the company’s high performance demo cluster. The technology is integrated with the most in-demand HPC hardware and software.

Nor-Tech’s Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Our engineers thoroughly review everything we integrate into our demo cluster to ensure that it is the best-in-class component on the market. This is certainly true for AMD EPYC, from a cost-performance perspective, for many applications.”

The AMD EPYC SoC (system on a chip) bridges current performance gaps with innovations that efficiently support the needs of existing and future datacenters. EPYC for HPC highlights include:

• World record performance

• Outperforms the Intel Xeon processor E5-2690 v4 by up to 146%

• Offers up to 2.6 times the memory capacity of an Intel Xeon Platinum processor

• Ideal for memory-bound HPC workloads with up to 33% more memory bandwidth per core to keep data flowing to the processors

• Offers up to 128 lanes of PCIe bandwidth without the need for a switch

• Supports 8 to 32 cores per socket to deliver massively parallel performance

• Offers more cores in the same space than other 1RU and 2RU servers

• Supports high-bandwidth network interfaces, giving HPC workloads quick access to data

• Directly attaches up to 32 NVMe or SATA devices to optimize I/O and efficiently handle storage needs

The AMD EPYC is perfect for HPC applications such as weather modeling (WRF, MPAS), crash simulation (LSDyna), oil and gas seismic time migrations and reservoir modeling (Parametrics), medical (NamD),computational fluid dynamics (Ansys and StarCCM+) and any application that requires high memory bandwidth. Most of this software is also available for a free trial on Nor-Tech’s demo cluster.

The AMD EPYC SoC has the memory capacity and bandwidth to meet the processor core’s high demand for data; and I/O bandwidth that matches the capacity of the CPU cores to move data to and from the network, spinning disks, NVMe storage and graphics acceleration devices.

To sign up for the demo cluster visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hpc/demo-cluster/

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of MIT Technology Review’s Global Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: GSA, University of Wisconsin System, NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. Media Contact: Jeanna Van Rensselar, Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com.



