LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In April 2019, Running Wild Press is launching a fully online creative writing program.Can’t commit to an entire MFA? Want to join a supportive, online writing community for feedback and encouragement? Take a Running Wild Press writing course.Find out more and register at runningwildpress.com/Education,These fully online courses will be taught in 4 to 8-week formats entirely online by experienced instructors from higher education institutions from around the country.Featured InstructorsLisa MontagneDirector of Education, Running Wild PressCourse Title: Theme for English B: Building Poems Around ThemesDr. Lisa Montagne has been a college English instructor for more than 20 years. She has taught at University of California Irvine, Irvine Valley College, and Long Beach City College. She has B.A. in English with a drama minor, an M.A. in English literature, and a doctorate in higher education. She was a Carnegie Foundation Research Fellow, an administrator at Fullerton College, and an alumna of the Yale Writer’s Workshop. She is a specialist in online learning, and the Director of Education for Running Wild Press. She has performed her poetry all over Los Angeles for Linda Kaye Presents, at the Beyond Baroque literary center, and for Lummis Day 2016. lisamontagne.comAmelia KibbieCourse Title: The Hungry Pen: Poems and Personal Essays on FoodAmelia Kibbie is an author, freelance writer, and educator. She works with middle and high school students who face barriers to success, as well as coacches secondary teachers to focus and improve instruction. She has a BA and MA in English Education at the University of Iowa. Her short stories have appeared in several anthologies, including the pro- human sci-fi collection Humans Wanted and My American Nightmare: Women in Horror. Her work has also been featured in the literary journals Saw Palm, Quantum Fairy Tales, Wizards in Space, and Intellectual Refuge.Nick MazzucaCourse Title: Enhance Image: Refining Visions of the Future through Genre DetailsNick Mazzuca is a multidisciplinary artist living in Durham, North Carolina. Born and raised in Omaha, NE, they received their BA in Theatre from University of Nebraska-Omaha and their MA from Clemson University. Nick’s play Through the Blue Door was workshopped at the 2008 WordBRIDGE Playwright’s Lab, and their work has been performed in the Philadelphia Fringe Festival by the Tribe of Fools theatre company. Two of Nick’s plays, The Dreamer Deepe and I, Weapon were selected for the Last Frontier Theatre Conference, and their short fiction has been featured in multiple anthologies. When Nick isn’t writing ,they are taking pictures, editing video, and analyzing the mechanical aesthetics of games in digital media.Elan BarnehamaCourse Title: Novel Writing—A Novel IdeaElan is an author and teacher. He is a novelist, and a writer of short fiction and creative non-fiction. His first novel, Finding Bluefield, explores what happens when society’s invisible become visible. His short fiction and non-fiction have appeared in journals and publications online and in print, and have aired on public radio. Elan has taught writing and literature at several colleges, led community-based writing workshops, was a fiction editor at Forth Magazine, worked with at-risk youth, coached high school varsity baseball, and had a gig as a radio news guy. elanbarnehama.com



