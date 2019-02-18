Imaginations Run Wild with a NEW Online Creative Writing Program

Take a Running Wild Press online writing course. Taught by experienced instructors. runningwildpress.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Running Wild Press is attending the Association of Writers and Writing Programs conference in Portland, Oregon, March 27 – 31, 2019.Stop by the Running Wild Press booth at the AWP 2019 Book Fair.In April 2019, Running Wild Press is launching a fully online creative writing program.Can’t commit to an entire MFA? Want to join a supportive, online writing community for feedback and encouragement? Take a Running Wild Press writing course.These fully online courses will be taught in 4 to 8-week formats entirely online by experienced instructors from higher education institutions from around the country.Find out more and register at http://runningwildpress.com/product-category/running-wilds-education/ And/or visit us at AWP for a chat!



