Caspian Partners with Blockfills to Provide Institutional Crypto-Trading Clients with Deep, Off-Exchange Liquidity and Real-Time Continuous Pricing

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caspian , the full-stack crypto trading, portfolio and risk management platform for professional traders and investors, has partnered with Blockfills , the first electronic, off-exchange digital liquidity provider, to provide institutional clients with access to deep liquidity and real-time continuous pricing. Caspian adds Blockfills to its list of more than 30 major crypto exchanges and liquidity providers it currently interfaces with.A significant challenge for traders today is finding the best price for a crypto currency when it could be trading on more than 200 exchanges globally. By aggregating the world’s deepest exchange and off-exchange liquidity hubs, Blockfills’ clients save time sourcing liquidity and can obtain larger fills at better prices. Additionally, Blockfills offers the high-touch support and deep market insight that is unavailable when trading with online exchanges. Blockfills’ clients also enjoy a high-performance FIX API that provides ultra-low-latency connectivity to their servers, which are co-located in leading data centers in New York (NY4), London (LD4) and Tokyo (TY3).“The Blockfills’ team has a tremendous amount of trading and technology experience, drawing its team from some of the world’s largest banks and brokerage firms,” commented Robert Dykes, CEO of Caspian. “They understand the requirements of the institutional market and have built a great solution that helps solve for market fragmentation, which is one of the biggest barriers now to widespread institutional participation in the crypto assets class”.“We are thrilled to be working with Caspian and share their vision for institutionalizing crypto trading,” said Nicholas Hammer, CEO of Blockfills. “Caspian has quickly become the choice for professional traders, and we look forward to helping them serve their rapidly growing client base.”About CaspianCaspian is a full-stack crypto asset management platform tying together the biggest crypto exchanges in a single interface. The platform also offers compliance, algorithms, portfolio management, risk and reporting. Led by an experienced team of developers, and leveraging the capabilities and resources of two existing, successful financial businesses as its co-build partners, Caspian is building an ecosystem that enables sophisticated traders to operate more efficiently and improve their performance.For more information, please visit: https://caspian.tech/ About BlockfillsBlockfills was the first electronic, off exchange, streaming digital liquidity provider operating using an electronic communication network model (“ECN”). The Blockfills aggregation model provides its’ clients with bespoke streaming liquidity pools, aggressive pricing and the deepest liquidity in world. In addition, professional end users benefit from anonymous 24-hour execution across time zones and geographies where execution rates are currently exceeding a 95% success ratio.



