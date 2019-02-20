Cloud Constellation Corporation and X2nSat Announce Solution Partnership

Partnership Will Focus on Delivering Data Security and Disaster Recovery Solutions for Smart Grid and Healthcare Industries

LOS ANGELES & PETALUMA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Constellation Corporation and X2nSat announced today they have entered into a reseller partnership to address the mission-critical needs of customers where a data breach and/or loss of communications can impact the welfare of individuals under critical care or entire population centers. Cloud Constellation and X2nSat will collaborate to enable services that combine the security of data storage, isolated from the vulnerabilities of terrestrial infrastructure, with business continuity solutions that are critical for the healthcare and smart grid industries.

Cloud Constellation’s SpaceBelt™ Data Security as a Service (DSaaS) uniquely offers secure, global managed network services and cloud data storage in space to enterprise, government and military organizations. Envisioned as an extension of an organization's enterprise network, SpaceBelt provides secure, dynamic network and cloud data storage services between any locations on Earth. Utilizing a constellation of eight satellites in low earth orbit (LEO), SpaceBelt services provide the strongest data security possible by providing global isolation of a customer’s high-value, highly sensitive data assets, whether at rest or in motion.

X2nSat is a leading satellite communications solution provider with the most reliable connections and data capacities anywhere in North America and beyond. Providing reliable, superior wireless network solutions for over 20 years, X2nSat has developed a reputation as innovators in the satellite telecommunications field.

Adding the SpaceBelt service offering to the X2nSat portfolio of services will allow their clients to have a new capability for secure storage and global access to data. As a client-focused core value company, X2nSat looks for opportunities to create custom solutions for high need enterprise customers that require flexibility and innovative services. The ability to access blockchain data, security keys, and financial account information reliably from anywhere in the world is essential for the companies who participate in the global marketplace.

Garrett Hill, chief executive officer, X2nSat, said: “X2nSat is passionate about discovering new solutions to solve the unique needs of enterprise businesses. Cloud Constellation Corporation’s SpaceBelt services are both brilliant and innovative, and we are excited to partner with them to bring their capabilities to market.”

Dennis R. Gatens, chief commercial officer, Cloud Constellation Corporation, said: “We consider X2nSat a premier partner for the healthcare and smart grid industries due to the leadership position they have established for offering solutions that allow organizations to continue delivering services in the face of cyber attacks or disasters. Organizations must withstand either scenario without interruption of services for the public good."

About Cloud Constellation Corporation:

A New Dimension in Cybersecurity. Cloud Constellation Corporation’s SpaceBelt™ Data Security as a Service is a patented, secure space-based global managed network and cloud data storage service that enables the highest level of data security, whether at rest or in motion, for service providers, enterprises and governments around the world. Additional information is available at www.SpaceBelt.com.

About X2nSat:

Founded in 1996, X2nSat provides highly reliable wireless network and communications solutions, with a commitment to making the world, business, and life better with reliable communication anytime, anywhere. Working “above the cloud”, X2nSat offers the robust services of a large telecommunications company with the personalized customer care of a specialty organization, and is a leading provider of satellite technology to enterprise organizations in healthcare, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit http://www.x2nsat.com/.

Media Contacts:

Cloud Constellation Corporation

Dennis R. Gatens

571.577.0726

dgatens@spacebelt.com

X2nSat

Jena Blazer

707.664.5712

jena.blazer@x2nsat.com



