Military Experts to Brief on Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) at the Defence Aviation Safety conference this April

Defence Aviation Safety 2019

SMi Group reports: Hear from senior military experts about UAS Safety at the upcoming Defence Aviation Safety conference in April this year.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are pleased to present Defence Aviation Safety 2019 , taking place in London on the 29th-30th April. The two-day conference, which is supported by the Defence Safety Authority (DSA), UK MoD, will feature three key presentations from military experts on ‘UAS Safety’:Rear Admiral Mark Leavitt, Commander, US Navy Safety Center, will present ‘US Navy UAS Safety Strategies’, covering: The rise of UAS in Naval Operations across the US Navy; Regulatory and certification requirements; Implementing new UAE platforms- MQ-8 Fire Scout, RQ-20 Puma, RQ-21 Blackjack, RQ-26 Aerostar platforms.Colonel Steven G. Owen, Director of Safety for Air Combat Command, ACC, US Air Force, will present ‘Ensuring Combat-Ready Forces for Rapid Deployment’, covering: Why safety must remain the number one priority of the US Air Force; Examining challenges to air safety in the modern battlespace: Overcoming Cyber Threats, UAS and Counter UAS strategies, The Rise of urban warfare; Weapon Systems Safety; Working with allied forces to improve mutual recognition of platforms and systems.Colonel Filippo Trigilio, Vice Directorate, Technical, 1st Office Chief - Airworthiness, Italian Ministry of Defence, will present ‘How to Conciliate Operational And Safety Requirements – The NATO Global Hawk AGS Case’, covering: Safety requirements for UAS technologies; Working with international joint partners to make the HAWK AGS safe to operate; Regulatory necessities for future UAS systems and platforms; Colonel Filippo Trigilio, Vice Directorate, Technical, 1st Office Chief - Airworthiness, Italian Ministry of Defence. Download the event brochure with the full two-day agenda at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/einpress In addition, in the run up to the conference, SMi Group caught up with conference presenter, Brigadier General Laurent Aubigny, Director State Aviation Authority, French Armed Forces.See below a snapshot of his interview:Q) What areas of aviation safety are you prioritising in 2019 and why?A) "Our vision is that aviation safety must be coherent on all aspects and must be based on a total system approach with interrelated and interdependent military and civil actors, ranging from aircraft manufacturers, air traffic controllers, airports, pilots, airspace designers, training agencies. All of these areas are equally important, and we will not loosen our efforts.”“However, three subjects are emerging and becoming more and more challenging.”“First of all, drones. Operating issues and their integration into a system already complex are becoming prevalent.”“Big data is another area of concern. Capture information is one thing but to take advantage of it efficiently is another one.”“At last but not least, Cybersecurity. It is a highly systemic issue magnified by the rapid growth of network connections and digitalization of aviation system. It requires bringing all stakeholders around one table to address the issue to the fullest extent practicable."Defence Aviation Safety 2019 will include 26 expert led briefings - providing an in-depth focus on mutual recognition of air platforms and systems covering the spectrum of Fast Jet, Fixed Wing, Rotary, UAS and much more.As the only event specifically dedicated to Defence Aviation Safety, this is a must attend event for Air Force, Army and Navy Aviators, as well as government and industry experts.There is a £100 Early Bird saving expiring on the 28th February 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/einpress Defence Aviation Safety Conference29 - 30 April 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKSponsored by: Rolls Royce and Tudor TechTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact: Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk---------END----------About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.