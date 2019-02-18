Growing Tampa Bay Accounting Firm Sponsors Taste of Carrollwood

Prestige Business Enterprises CPAs and Business Advisors announced today they have agreed to sponsor the Taste of Carrollwood.

The Taste of Carrollwood brings together some of the most amazing people, including business owners, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and families” — Marta Skik Harich CEO of Prestige Business Enterprises CPAs

TAMPA, FL, USA, February 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Business Enterprises CPAs and Business Advisors announced today they have agreed to sponsor the Taste of Carrollwood. The event is produced annually by the Carrollwood Area Business Association and features 100+ local restaurants and businesses, live music, entertainment, food tastings, scavenger hunts, face painting, field goal kicking contests, Star Wars characters, and more! Over 5,000 people are expected for this exciting event that is held to benefit one of Tampa Bay’s oldest communities. This year’s event will be held at Raymond James Stadium, East Main Concourse, on March 31, 2019, from 12:00-4:00pm.

The CEO of Prestige Business Enterprises, Marta Skik Harich CPA, is a current member of the Carrollwood Area Business Association and has served as a board member and director of special events for the organization. She is active in the community and is committed to being involved in events that help entrepreneurs, CEO's, business owners and individuals realize their fullest potential and quality of life.

“Our team is very excited to be part of this amazing event,” said Marta Skik Harich CPA, CEO of Prestige Business Enterprises CPAs and Business Advisors. “It brings together some of the most amazing people, including business owners, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and families.”

About Prestige Business Enterprises

Prestige Business Enterprises is a top Tampa Bay CPA firm that provides an array of business solutions including assurance, compliance, tax, accounting and advisory services. . We use a holistic and operational focus to look at your business as a living organism to make sure you are realizing the vision and goals you have in mind for you, your family and your business. Our firm is idealistic with the idea that entrepreneurs have the vision and energy to manifest their dream idea into a functioning business; however, we find that fear and uncertainty of their financial position more often than not prevents many entrepreneurs from attaining the heights they envision. We address the taboo and uncomfortable questions that business owners at times avoid. By tackling these questions and fears in an environment where you have a team whose sole goal is to see you succeed, your vision has every chance of success. Simply put, we are NOT your traditional CPA firm.



