Paracosma Recognized as one of "The 10 Most Evolutionary AR/VR Solution Providers to Look for in 2019"

Paracosma: "Creating Better Virtual Realities Through its Advanced AR/VR offerings" recognition and interview by Mirror Review Magazine

It is always a pleasure sharing the story of Paracosma’s success and discussing the future of AR and VR.” — said Ken Ehrhart, Founder and CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco – Feb 18 2019 – Paracosma Inc is one of the “10 Most Evolutionary AR/VR Solution Providers to Look for in 2019" according to Mirror Review Magazine The January 2019 edition of the magazine features the recognition along with an interview with Paracosma’s Founder and CEO, Ken Ehrhart titled “Paracosma: Creating Better Virtual Realities Through its Advanced AR/VR offerings”. In the interview, Mr. Ehrhart discusses the history of Paracosma, the evolving state of Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR and VR), Paracosma’s advantages as a high-value one-stop shop for AR/VR outsourced services and Paracosma’s expansion in Japan among other topics.“We are honored to be recognized for our achievements and selected among the ten Most Evolutionary AR/VR Solution Providers", said Mr. Ehrhart. “It is always a pleasure sharing the story of Paracosma’s success and discussing the future of AR and VR.”“We have seen enterprise applications come to the fore in both AR and VR.” Mr. Ehrhart shares in the interview, “In AR, we are working with several clients to assist in manufacturing, including machine maintenance, assembly, and test. In VR, we are working with several VR training clients. This VR technology has large-scale applicability and potential to dramatically reduce costs and increase efficiency. These efforts have grown out of individual client requirements, but the elements that are common across clients, are making the solutions consistently effective, cost efficient, and faster to implement.”Mr. Ehrhart enthusiastically describes his favorite part of running Paracosma: “the greatest pleasure is the fact that VR and AR demand a marriage of art, science, and technology. This is not pure engineering or algorithms; it requires artistic and creative teams and focus. In addition, the future scope in VR and AR is as broad as the real world. We are not limited to one sector or vertical but can add value and make contributions in virtually any area. That keeps things diverse and interesting. Finally, everything we do will continue to improve and expand with technical progress and skills development, so we are also focused on the long-term future potential of the industry.”About ParacosmaParacosma Inc is an Augmented and Virtual Reality design, consulting and systems integration company that provides solutions and skills to both small and large customers. Paracosma services include content creation, application development, and project implementation across a broad range of AR & VR platforms. Additionally, Paracosma creates its own content in the gaming, entertainment, tourism, enterprise and education/training spaces. Paracosma also has proprietary technology for producing, viewing, managing and distributing 360-degree photo and video content.About Mirror Review MagazineMirror Review is a Magazine Company with a mission to depict not only the achievements of companies and entrepreneurs but also to shed light on the innovations they are making that are disrupting markets. Their goal being to inspire and enlighten businesses and personnel around the world. Their team consists of creative people with expertise in distinct fields of the market that have come together to provide high-quality content to the professionals all around the world.



