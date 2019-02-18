The Sports Circus adds Henry Bibby... NBA Champion, 3X NCAA National Champion, and 2X CBA Champion as NBA/NCAAM Expert!

The new NBA and NCAA hoops expert Henry Bibby brings in-depth analyses on player personnel and development, coaching, trades, and strategy to The Sports Circus

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Circus, a fast paced and entertaining nationally-syndicated, prime time sports talk show airing weekdays across North America, just added a key member to its staff of on-air personalities. The addition of former NBA Point Guard, Henry Bibby, to The Sports Circus team solidifies their NBA and NCAA expert analyses and hard-hitting content. Mr. Bibby, earned an NBA Champion with the New York Knicks with notable Hall of Fame teammates such as Phil Jackson and Walt Frazier. Mr. Bibby also is a 3-time NCAA National Champion at UCLA, under John Wooden, and is a 2-time CBA Champion.

The Sports Circus airs live so there is no “fix it in the mix” or typical podcast editing. It can be unpredictable at times because it offers listener participation, impromptu celebrity guests from sports and entertainment, and they will cover anything imaginable! The Sports Circus features sports reports by leading professionals. Additionally, The Sports Circus features Collegiate and High School report highlights as well. Special Guest interviews with world champions in the professional sporting world appear on The Sports Circus airwaves every week. Among these icons have been: Television Interview Superstar, Roy Firestone, Leigh Steinberg, the Godfather of all Sports Agents, 4-time Super Bowl champion and coaching legend Tom Flores, NFL Defensive Tackle and iconic sports talk show host, Mike Golic, NBA Hall of Fame legend, Rick Barry, Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, plus many more. You can expect high caliber guests and championship analyses each and every week on The Sports Circus. For a complete list of previous and upcoming guests you may visit https://www.thesportscircus.com/.

The Sports Circus is hosted by the Ringmaster, Sal Tuzzolino. As a former baseball player and sports and entertainment executive behind the scenes, Sal can keep you entertained for hours with comedy and drill-down, intriguing content. He is a sports lovers' best friend. Sal Tuzzolino stated: “Henry Bibby brings a much-needed, professional angle of hoops knowhow to the table for the Circus. I think his breakdown of hoops will bring our listeners a deeper understanding of player personnel moves, coaching moves, trades, and real knowledge of the transition from college hoops to the pros.”

Tune into The Sports Circus weekdays on their CBS Sports Radio, FOX Sports Radio, NBC Sports Radio, ABC News Radio, CNBC, NBC News Radio, Westwood One News Radio, and USA Radio News affiliates. Also, stream The Sports Circus at https://www.thesportscircus.com/. Their website traffic received over 4,000,000 website visitors per month.

Ringmaster, Sal Tuzzolino stated: “We started airing on Saturday mornings on a small local FOX Sports Radio affiliate in Las Vegas years ago and look at us now! Even our commercial rotations include spots by major companies such as Ford Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Given our growth, we are certainly doing something right. Remember, we're a circus and prove it every day!"



