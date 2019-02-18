University of Management and Technology Ranks # 6 in Top Online Doctoral Degrees in Business Administration for 2019

UMT Graduates, Families and Friends

Our students start thinking about their dissertations on day one. By focusing on research projects early, they can save a year or more in completing their degrees. Ideally, they are done in 3 years.” — J. Davidson Frame, UMT Academic Dean

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, February 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Management and Technology’s Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program has been chosen as # 6 of 20 Best Online Doctoral Degrees in Business Administration for 2019 by Online-PhD-Degrees.com. It also ranks # 4 for affordability. The recently released rankings highlight distance learning institutions at the forefront of online education and take into account several key factors: the quality and relevance of curriculum, online flexibility, successful retention rates, and real-world education that places students in touch with a broad network of peers and professionals.

UMT’s program is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and is one of the few doctoral programs that have achieved Specialized Accreditation in Project Management Education Programs from the Project Management Institute Global Accreditation Center (PMI GAC https://www.pmi.org/global-accreditation-center).

UMT’s DBA program has produced graduates who have become leading professionals in their fields, including: Dr. L. David Olson, who ran a $400 million dollar nuclear waste remediation project at the Hanford, Washington site; Dr. Bryan Stambaugh, who directs Business Winning and Project Management for defense programs at a top-three US defense contractor – and who also serves on the faculty of Harrisburg University; Dr. S. David Burke, who has served as Chief Engineer at a major environmental cleanup company; Dr. Li Zhong, Mayor of Qian'an, a Chinese city of 1.5 million people (the same size as Philadelphia), who at the outset of the 2010s pioneered in implementing green policies in Chinese cities; Dr. Geoffrey Webster, who published three IT management articles in professional journals within a year of graduating and was honored as a recipient of the 2018 DEAC Famous Alumni Award; and Dr. Glen Laman, a leading authority on entrepreneurship in small island nations, who converted his DBA dissertation into a well-received book, Jamaican Entrepreneurship. Dr. Lee Cheng-Hsiung, CEO and experienced Taiwanese rubber parts manufacturer, recently received his doctoral degree from UMT at age 77, proving it’s never too late to achieve academic top milestones.

UMT Academic Dean Dr. J. Davidson Frame commented, “What distinguishes our program from what you find at other universities is that from Day One, we get our students to think about what dissertation topic they want to pursue. By considering their research topic at the outset, they can trim one to two years off the time it takes to complete their degrees.” DBA students are encouraged to complete their doctoral programs in 3 years.

About UMT

The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories of the United States, and 78 countries worldwide. As of January 2019, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 24,380 students. Of these, 13,320 have earned their degrees from UMT.

