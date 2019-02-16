Best Book Promotion Sites of 2019!

KindleBookPromotions named for third year in succession.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the toughest jobs authors face is finding new readers to buy and review their books. Many will beg and plead with friends and relatives, not realizing it is actually against Amazon’s rules and can result in the reviews being removed. So what is an author to do? Fortunately, there’s a much easier way to promote your book to new readers. Kindle Book Promotions, listed as one of the Best Book Promotion sites since 2017 by PaidAuthor.com, is the answer to your prayers.Kindle Book Promotions’ customers are thrilled with the service. Matt Rogers, author of Isolated, says, " Thanks KindleBookPromotions - as a result of your promotion, I managed to enter the Top 1000 Paid in the whole Amazon Kindle store with my debut novel, Isolated. Thank you for turning my book into a Best Seller. Overall a fantastic service.” And Sherry Rentschler, author of Time and Blood, says, "I'm speechless. Truly. Champagne’s on me. Seeing my book at #1 in the Best Seller lists really made me smile. I'm still rather awestruck right now over all of it. In my wildest dreams I really didn’t believe it could be done. I cannot thank you enough for everything!"Kindle Book Promotions deals exclusively with Kindle ebooks and offers promotional packages aimed at established reviewers on Amazon, as well as several programs to help boost Amazon ranking and promote continuous sales. Following are just a few of the programs:• 2 Day Best Seller: aimed at getting new sales and enough buyers to push your book into Amazon’s Best Seller lists.• Monthly Subscription Service: finds regular new readers for your book• Super Seller Service: concentrates on immediate big sales.• Email list builder: the premium Book Review Service, trusted by hundreds of independent authors and publishersVisit www.kindlebookpromotions.com today to find out how to propel your book to Amazon’s Best Seller list and find new reviewers.



