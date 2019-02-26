FES Fund Initiative Applications Now Open

Anne Richie & Renée DeLuca Dolan

The fund is the brainchild of Renée DeLuca Dolan, whose company, Contempo Design + Communications, hosts Cleveland’s annual Female Entrepreneur Summit.

I wanted to start a fund to support female entrepreneurs in our region since they are underserved” — Renée DeLuca Dolan

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The FES Fund Initiative is now accepting applications from entrepreneurs looking for capital to grow their businesses. Apply for funding at https://fes.jumpstartinc.org The fund is the brainchild of Renée DeLuca Dolan, whose company, Contempo Design + Communications, hosts Cleveland’s annual Female Entrepreneur Summit. The goal is to support female entrepreneurs in Northeast Ohio—an underserved population without easy access to funding. Applications will be accepted through March 29, with a pitch event in May, 2019 to award funding.“Women are at a disadvantage when seeking funding from traditional sources.” said DeLuca Dolan. “So why not start a fund that allows us to assist other women with a scalable business model in a Shark Tank-style pitch event?”The current investment team for the FES Fund Initiative is comprised of DeLuca Dolan, graduate of Cohort 13, Cleveland, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program; Amy Jenyk, Cohort 17, Cleveland; Donna Heffernan, Cohort 13, Cleveland and representatives from JumpStart Inc., the Cleveland-based entrepreneurial support organization that advised DeLuca Dolan on the creation of the fund. The fund requires a minimum $5,000 investment from each participant on the team.“We know women entrepreneurs get more funding from women investors,” said JumpStart Venture Partner Anne Richie. “Plus, this fund can provide access to the kind of flexible capital (debt-based with the ability to convert into equity) that is essential for business owners with ambitious growth plans.”For more information on participating in the FES Fund Initiative, contact Anne Richie at anne.richie@jumpstartinc.org or Renée DeLuca Dolan at renee@contempocleveland.com.###About Contempo Design + Communications:Since its inception in 1996, DeLuca Dolan’s Contempo Design + Communications has helped Northeast Ohio businesses and organizations reach their marketing and branding objectives through the creation of memorable logos and identification materials, dynamic websites, interior spaces and experiences. The company serves as the official design partner of the Cleveland Indians.About JumpStart Inc.JumpStart is a nationally recognized investing, entrepreneurial support and economic development organization dedicated to unlocking the full potential of diverse and ambitious entrepreneurs to economically transform entire communities. For more information, visit www.jumpstartinc.org and follow @JumpStartInc on Twitter.



