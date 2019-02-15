Home Trust Group Provides Renovations Tips for New Home Owners

Home Trust Group, one of Toronto’s top high-end renovation companies, offers a checklist for homeowners who are looking to get renovations made to their home.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home Trust Group , a high-end Toronto renovation company , has releases a comprehensive list of steps that homeowners should take when they’re considering having home renovations done.“When home owners are looking to get renovations done, they don’t always know where to begin,” says Nick Allen, owner of Home trust Group, “Renovations can be great for optimizing your living space, and adding value to your home, but if they’re done incorrectly you could end up losing value on a renovation.”Home Trust Group has prepared a checklist for those new to the homeowners’ lifestyle so that they can make sure they’re going about their renovations as best as possible.1. Where Should They Begin? People often wonder, what is the best renovation to start with? Always remember, bathrooms and kitchens sell homes. If the kitchen is in dire need of repair, start there. If it is acceptable, start with the bathrooms, then move back to the kitchen.2. How to Find the Best Renovation Contractor? You need to do your research. Go online and search for the best contractors in your area. Sources like Homestars.com allow you to compare contractors based on customer ratings and reviews. Here you can find reputable contractors to interview for your project.3. Compare Contractor Quotes. It may seem like the best idea to simply go with the lowest quote you’re given, but that is often a mistake. Weigh out your options, get a feel for the contractor. It’s also important to get a timeline from the contractor. They may give you the lowest price but put off your renovation for months.4. Project Scheduling. Make sure that you and the contractor you’ve hired are on the same page. Go over your expectations and iron out a project schedule for the contractor to follow.If you follow these simple steps for home renovations, you’ll be able to have a stress-free project that’ll be done before you know it.About Home Trust Group:Home Trust Group is an innovative, full service design/build & construction firm based in Toronto, specializing in residential clients across Oakville, Toronto and Mississauga but are happy to take on your project across the GTA. With decades of construction management experience on a wide variety of residential projects, we offer a strong design aesthetic, invaluable insight, vast resources and craftsman that exceed client expectations.



