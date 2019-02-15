Content owners can now launch video/audio store for free with Muvi

This move by Muvi is touted to be the first in the streaming industry with small content creators applauding the start-up for making streaming accessible to all

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi, known for its Zero Coding video & audio streaming platform has gone one step ahead by announcing the launch of “Muvi Free”, a pricing update which makes the streaming platform available to content creators and producers at free of cost.

Muvi Free allows video and audio content owners to go live with their website instantly without any subscription or infrastructure fee. Customers opting for Muvi Free will have a sizable 50 GB storage and an equal amount of bandwidth support to back their online store.

Jyoti Nayak, Senior Marketing Manager, Muvi, quotes, “Our product enhancement and pricing have always revolved on our customer’s demand. It’s 2019 and we have reached an inflection point wherein a pricing update is indeed a matter of customer’s want rather than a business plan. Muvi Free will bring tremendous ease and comfort to small content creators and small production houses. Content is available to the audience in all formats and sometimes for free; then why not a free streaming platform for content owners?”

Inside sources have revealed that Muvi has already got a handful of prospects who have given a thumbs up to the new format and are waiting for the release.

About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video / audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

