Best New Vegetable Seeds for this Year’s Garden

Honeycomb Tomato from Burpee produces dozens of flavorful golden-orange cherry tomatoes. Spineless Perfection Zucchini is a new hybrid with delicious flavor and greater disease resistance. 'Slovana' Pepper produces a nonstop crop of tasty, neon-golden sweet peppers.

For 2019, seed companies have introduced an impressive selection of new vegetable seed varieties including new tomatoes, peppers and zucchini.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every spring, gardeners begin to dream of a new gardening season. Seed catalogs and websites bring the promise of a bountiful crop of new vegetable seeds and plant varieties to grow. This spring is no different, with lots of new vegetable varieties and seed collections to entice new and experienced gardeners alike.

For 2019, seed companies have introduced an impressive selection of new vegetable seeds. Some of these new vegetable varieties put a new spin on garden favorites. Others bring back heirloom selections that have a long history of outstanding garden production.

Sometimes the best new vegetable seeds offer bigger harvests and better hardiness. Sometimes the appeal is a different color, or a new variety designed especially for small gardens or container growing.

Here is a roundup of the best new vegetable varieties for gardeners and lovers of fresh garden produce.

Cherry Tomatoes with the Sweet Taste of Honey

Cherry tomatoes are a popular choice for backyard vegetable gardens. These vining plants produce a huge harvest of small tomatoes that start ripening in mid-summer keep coming until the first frost. Honeycomb Tomato gets its name from the profusion of sweet golden-orange cherry tomatoes each plant produces. The vines grow 6-7 feet long and the clusters of fruit are 12-15 inches long.

The petite golden-orange tomatoes are full of flavor—and they have a sweet taste that is reminiscent of honey. The bite-sized ½ ounce tomatoes are perfect for adding to salads or for snacking right off the vine. A packet of seeds sells for $6.99 or three starter plants sell for $18.99 from www.burpee.com.

Delicious Zucchini with Disease Resistance

Zucchini Spineless Perfection is a new hybrid variety that combines the tasty flavor of the popular Spineless Beauty with the added benefit of greater disease resistance. Spineless Perfection is resistant to powdery mildew, watermelon mosaic virus and zucchini yellow mosaic virus. The plants are very easy to grow, and the fruits are easy to harvest. Zucchini Spineless Perfection produces delicious fruits that are great when sautéed or roasted on the grill—and are scrumptious when used for zucchini bread, zucchini noodles, and more.

Zucchini Spineless Perfection is a fast-growing variety that will start producing delicious zucchinis just 40 days after planting. Sow the seeds one inch deep directly into garden soil after the danger of frost has past. A packet of seeds sells for $3.95 from www.parkseed.com.

A Nonstop Harvest of Sweet Peppers

Peppers are dependable producers in a backyard garden. Fresh homegrown peppers are a delicious addition to salads and veggie trays, and peppers can be used to enhance a wide range of cooked dishes. A ‘Slovana’ Pepper plant produces a nonstop summer harvest of tasty, neon-golden sweet peppers. This new variety is a compact grower, with plants reaching just 17-26 inches tall. These plants fit nicely into small garden spaces and also grows well in containers.

A ripe ‘Slovana’ pepper is 6 inches long and 2 inches wide that starts out light green in color but matures to a handsome pale yellow. The 4½-ounce fruits boast a rich pepper flavor with a delicate sweetness that’s delicious both fresh or roasted. A packet of ‘Slovana’ Pepper seeds sells for $6.29 or three starter plants sell for $18.99 from www.burpee.com.

A Classic “Butter Bean” Makes a Comeback

It’s time for Butter Beans (also commonly know as lima beans) to make a well-deserved comeback. Sieva Carolina Butter Beans are an heirloom variety dating back to the early 19th century. According to historical records, Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States, grew them for their excellent flavor.

Sieva Carolina Butter Bean plants produce an abundant crop of tender, creamy-white beans This variety is cold resistant, so it can be planted early in the season. It’s also a fast-bearing pole bean that produces just 65-80 days from sowing seeds in the garden. And the beans keep coming and coming until the first frost. A packet of seeds sells for $2.50 from www.landrethseed.com.

Carrots in a Rainbow of Colors

There’s nothing wrong with orange carrots. But sometimes the best new vegetable seeds for your garden are something completely different. Take the Rainbow Blend Carrot seeds for example. This combination of heirloom garden seeds contains carrots in a literal rainbow of colors. They can be harvested as gourmet baby carrots, or they can be grown to their full mature size. This assortment includes these varieties: Atomic Red, Cosmic Purple, Solar Yellow, Lunar White and Bambino. Every one of these varieties looks and tastes great. A packet of seeds sells for $2.75 from www.willhiteseed.com. Larger quantities of seed are also available for larger gardens.

Biodegradable Seed-Starting Pots Eliminate Transplant Shock

Gardeners who live in a cold climates often start seeds indoors well before the last frost date. This gives them a jump-start on their gardens, which can increase the yields of plants such as tomatoes and peppers.

To give seeds the best possible start, plant them in a biodegradable and natural seed-starting pot. CowPots seed-starting pots are made from composted cow manure from a dairy farm in Connecticut. (Hence the name, CowPots!) These natural pots allow seedlings to grow a bigger root mass, which results in healthier plants. Using these biodegradable pots eliminates transplant shock because the entire pot can be planted in the ground. Plus, the CowPots naturally decompose to provide nutrients for the plant. CowPots are available in a wide range of sizes at fine garden centers and online at TrueValue.com and Amazon.com.



