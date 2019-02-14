DRUG-FREE WORLD VOLUNTEERS FIGHT TO REDUCE THE 72,000 ANNUAL OVERDOSE DEATHS

Volunteers from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida chapter distribute Truth About Drugs booklets on Clearwater Beach.

People are dying everyday from this epidemic. It’s real. If we can save even just one life through education it makes all our efforts worth it.” — Julieta Santagostino,President of the FDFW Fl Chapter

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida Chapter volunteers distributed over 5,000 Truth About Drugs booklets in Pinellas County in the month of January to educate the community on the dangers of drugs. They went to parades, Clearwater Beach, and local markets in an effort to raise awareness and reduce the number of deadly overdoses annually.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates in 2017 there were nearly 200 drug overdose deaths a day in the US. That’s about 72,000 a year, which is more than the number of U.S. troops who died in the entire Vietnam War.

“It is so important to educate our community on the dangers of drugs,” said Julieta Santagostino the President of FDFW Florida Chapter. “People are dying everyday from this epidemic. It’s real. If we can save even just one life through education it makes all our efforts worth it.”

Per a study done by Colombia University, seven out of ten teenagers have been offered an illegal drug. And per the National Institute on Drug Abuse, teens whose parents talk to them about drugs are 42% less likely to use drugs.

“A lot of parents don’t think it will ever be their child who will get addicted to drugs, however the reality is there is a 70% chance it could be their child and they can reduce their child becoming addicted if they educate them on the dangers of drugs,” said Julieta. “We highly encourage that parents get themselves educated and talk to their kids about it.”

In addition to spreading the informational materials on drugs, the Florida chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers free seminars every Wednesday at 7:00PM in their information center located at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave in Clearwater which is open to anyone in the community so they can get properly informed. They also provide free drug education materials, including 14 different booklets and a documentary DVD “Real People Real Stories.”

Anyone who would like more information or get a copy of the Truth about Drugs information booklet can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave or contact them at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program, making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, said, “The single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.