Bill Rini reflects on 'defining local' at A Taste of Excellence Catering

A Taste of Excellence boss Bill Rini reveals more about 'defining local' at the Cleveland area luxury catering company.

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wholly committed to the environment, fair trade practices, and sourcing local produce, and with a forward-thinking approach to business in mind at all times, Bill Rini and A Taste of Excellence are leading the luxury catering industry in the U.S. in their efforts to protect the planet for future generations. Rini and his team are particularly committed to local food and drink, with the qualified chef here 'defining local' in the pursuit of excellence at the Cleveland area catering firm."In seeking local food, we use a three-tiered definition of local, placing the highest priority on food that comes from Cuyahoga County, and other immediately surrounding counties," explains Bill Rini of 'defining local.'These surrounding counties, he reveals, include Geauga, Lake Lorain, and Medina. "Further to prioritizing these areas, we then focus on food from the state of Ohio, followed by food from the Midwest region of the United States," says Rini."That," he adds, "is what we call 'defining local.'" A Taste of Excellence Catering 's menus are proudly designed on a seasonal basis in order to best utilize local, organic, humanely, and sustainably raised ingredients, according to the business. "We offer handmade, artisanal products made by local trades," reveals Rini, "and, where possible, a variety of farm-fresh local products which not only benefit our clients but also promote local farmers and businesses."Ohio native Bill Rini wholeheartedly believes that locally grown food has many advantages. "Foods that are grown and processed close to where they'll be consumed are fresher, healthier, and more flavorful," he suggests, "while purchasing locally grown items also reduces transportation costs, environmental impact, and the use of preservatives."In light of these benefits, says Rini, A Taste of Excellence Catering continually strives to identify and make purchases of affordably-priced local food products, reflecting the company's commitment to environmental responsibility. The business also makes it a priority to purchase from vendors who use fair trade practices, and which maintain equitable and safe environments for both their farm and factory workers, whether local, regional, or national.Sustainability and environmental protection have been paramount to A Taste of Excellence's philosophy since the catering company's inception, with Rini joining the team in 1995 to build on the excellent foundation created by his late sister, Michelle."To this day, we periodically review our practices and make continuous improvements in order to ensure that we remain environmentally and economically sustainable based on the newest innovations and best practices within the industry," he explains.These reviews include annual energy audits on all kitchen equipment, according to the company, which also utilizes high quality, biodegradable packaging made from recycled materials, and converts its waste into renewable resources, such as biofuel, and compost for local use."Accordingly, and alongside our commitment to local produce and producers," Rini adds, wrapping up, "we're always working on our waste management practices, in order to further reduce our carbon footprint wherever possible."



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.