William Rini shares recent feedback from A Taste of Excellence Catering clients

A Taste of Excellence Catering owner William Rini shares glowing feedback from the luxury catering company's recent clients.

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Widely regarded for its world-class dining experiences and superior event planning, A Taste of Excellence Catering, located in Strongsville, Ohio, is among the Cleveland area's premier catering and event companies. Under owner and certified chef William Rini , he and his company's philosophies and principles of excellence in hospitality have seen the catering business widely praised by clients across the board."Our commitment to making clients' visions a reality and creating events which they'll always remember are our top priorities," explains Rini as he shares the first of a series of recent rave reviews for A Taste of Excellence Catering."Thank you for the excellent job which you and your staff did on our event. All of the food was delicious, and we received many, many compliments on the selected dishes. I also wish to commend your staff for being so polite and helpful toward everyone. Thank you for making our event a success, and I'm certain we will use A Taste of Excellence Catering again in the future," says recent client Karen."Words cannot express our complete satisfaction surrounding how the party turned out. A special thank you to you and your staff for your hard work, where, from the very beginning, we felt entirely comfortable about how professional your organization is and how our expectations would be fulfilled," add clients Donald and Lina."A Taste of Excellence Catering did such a wonderful job for our wedding, we couldn't have asked for a better reception. You made everything so enjoyable and effortless!" suggest Becky and Ryan of their recent wedding catering.Another recently married couple, Bill and Joanna, continue, "We just wanted to thank you all for the excellent catering at our wedding. The food was great, and there were many compliments! The highest praised items were the cookies, the sorbet, and the fajitas. People really were delighted to have something different at a wedding instead of the basic cuisine usually offered.""We took the remaining cookies with us to Hawaii and snacked on them during our honeymoon!" adds Joanna.Meanwhile, client Dawn goes on, "I just wanted to say thank you to William Rini and A Taste of Excellence Catering for the part played in Danielle and Kevin's perfect wedding. The food and service were excellent – we enjoyed every detail and can't possibly praise you enough. We will highly recommend your company to anyone who will listen."New husband and wife Sean and Molly also have high praise for A Taste of Excellence Catering. "Thank you so much for doing such a beautiful job with our wedding, we couldn't have possibly asked for anything more. Everyone was so impressed with your food, decorating, presentation, and service. We loved everything," state the couple.Lastly, newlyweds Amber and Jason further offer details of their own experience with A Taste of Excellence Catering. "Thank you so much for making our day so special! Our wedding reception was perfect, from the napkins, linens, and lighting to the perfect service, every detail and moment was beautiful!" they reveal."Thank you not simply for catering but also for caring!" Amber adds, concluding William Rini and A Taste of Excellence Catering's recent feedback.To learn more about A Taste of Excellence Catering, please head to http://www.taste-food.com/



