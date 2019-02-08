Bill Rini shares insight into corporate catering options at A Taste of Excellence Catering

A Taste of Excellence Catering boss Bill Rini reveals details of luxury catering company's corporate options and touches on social event catering.

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO, USA, February 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Well known for their wedding catering, receiving a prestigious WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award for 2018, A Taste of Excellence Catering owner Bill Rini shares insight into corporate options also available from the esteemed Ohio-based luxury catering business, located just 20 miles from Cleveland in the pretty suburb of Strongsville."Our mission, in this instance," says Rini, "is to provide world-class dining and superior event planning and management in the fine art of catering for corporate events."Whether an organization is planning a corporate gala or a casual employee appreciation barbecue, it's 'a breeze,' according to Rini, with A Taste of Excellence Catering. "Let our experienced team of event planners guide you through the process with superior event planning and management," he suggests, "for a truly excellent dining experience."A Taste of Excellence Catering prides itself on innovative menu planning, detailed food presentation, and delivering the freshest local and seasonal ingredients, according to the business. "We're also fully committed to presenting dishes that are in line with the latest culinary trends, as well as traditional ones which everybody loves at prices which are affordable," adds A Taste of Excellence boss, Rini.With exclusive catering arrangements at many of Northeast Ohio's top venues, finding the perfect location for a corporate event is Rini and his team's pleasure, he says. "We're the exclusive caterer for a host of Cleveland's landmark locations," Rini reveals. "A truly preferred caterer for many of the area's premier venues, we're proud to call all of these places 'home,'" adds the Ohio native.Further to corporate affairs, A Taste of Excellence is also extremely highly regarded for its social event catering. "Even if an event isn't a large corporate gala or a dream wedding, we're still immensely proud to provide precisely the same level of attention to detail," reveals Rini, a certified chef and graduate of the Florida International University School of Hospitality Management.From anniversaries to wedding showers, and from birthdays to bar mitzvahs, baptisms, and retirement parties, A Taste of Excellence Catering guarantees to make each and every social event the talk of the town. "Regardless of the event or the format," adds Rini, wrapping up, "we'll make your vision a reality."To learn more about Bill Rini and A Taste of Excellence Catering , please head to http://www.taste-food.com/



