PerksConnect by Perks Group Provides Members Real Cash Back in Their Pockets

PerksConnect

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Perks Group family of programs is a national network of savings and deals that members can access from anywhere in the country. Instead of relying on a point system that grants only temporary or limited offerings, the PerksConnect provides consistent discounts on products, services, and locations across the country.By using a PerksConnect, hard-working employees at corporations all over the U.S. can stretch their earnings further with real cash back in their pockets. The Perks program helps its members save on food, gas and other essentials as well as luxury items and discounts on gifts. And, because it’s a nationally recognized program, members never have to worry about missing discounts while traveling.This is one of the reasons Perks is incorporated into thousands of American businesses, helping retain and reward hard-working employees. Currently, the Perks Group network consists of over 200 thousand business locations throughout the country.Members get access to exclusive savings and discounts from major brand names and chains while enjoying easy access to deals through the Perks platform. While traveling (or during everyday use), members can log into their accounts through their phones and browse an updated list of offerings. In addition, Perks Group members can use an 800-number and enter a value code, use instant savings online when purchasing through a link, or download and print coupons straight from their computer.In other rewards programs, there are often a few gimmicks that members don’t recognize immediately. Sometimes, discounts are restricted to a limited number of uses or else they must rely on a point system to earn cash back.Perks benefits are different. Instead of a limited number of handouts and random chances to save, the loyalty program consistently updates its deals and discounts and allows all members to access them so long as they’re near participating locations. The reward is the program itself––not periodic allowances on discounts.The Perks Group network extends from coast to coast and is supported by thousands of participating companies, and it continues to attract new merchants each day. As they grow and take on new participants, the network also increases the range of offerings within PerksConnect (which all merchants also have access to). PerksConnect users can check the program application or website to see when new merchants are added to the network in their area. When a merchant signs up, they are announced to the local corporate clients. Merchants can then post information about their business and upload offers and coupons right to the Perks website for members to use. Periodic emails are sent to registered Perks members containing merchant information so everyone can easily keep up with new savings.The Perks Group network unifies consumers, local merchants, daily deal networks, national merchants, manufacturers, and distributors in a single and convenient program that users can access from virtually anywhere to earn real cash back.



