The Church of Scientology Holds its first 2019 Downtown Block Party by Celebrating with Pre-Valentine’s Day Flair

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization held its first Block Party of the year, with a family-friendly Valentine’s Day theme. The event took place at its usual location on Cleveland Street at Fort Harrison, and Watterson Avenue with non-profits and family activities throughout both streets. 1,500 guests were in attendance.

“The Downtown Block Parties began as an anniversary celebration for the Scientology Information Center and the humanitarian programs sponsored by the Church,” said Nicole Biancolini, event organizer. “This is something that brings the community together while learning about solutions to help with societal issues such as drugs, bullying, human rights violations and morality issues to name a few.”

Guests were greeted and provided a map of all the activities, their Raffle Card and complimentary food tickets. Guests visiting the Scientology Information Center, Humanitarian offices, and Clearwater Community Volunteer Center to find out about each of them received raffle tickets to enter the traditional Downtown Party Raffle.

The Church’s in-house band, the Flag Band, performed the entire night, wowing attendees with live music that was enjoyed by all. Families appreciated the complimentary food and all of the different activities which included a kiddie train, petting zoo, pony rides, a caricature artist, a balloon artist, carnival games and a bouncy house.

The evening wrapped up with the prize drawing. Prices were donated by local Downtown merchants and the Church of Scientology, who provided the grand prize – a $500 Visa gift card.

In addition to visiting the Church-sponsored humanitarian Centers on Fort Harrison Avenue, attendees were able to visit the 15 participating community non-profit organizations that had booths at the event. These organizations included: Boy Scouts of America, Ebony Awakening, Feed Our Children Ministries, Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, Global Community Tennis, Husky Haven, Narconon Suncoast, Applied Scholastics Community Learning Center, Owls Nest Sanctuary and Pinellas County Foster & Adoptive Parents Association.

One attendee remarked, “Thank you so much for inviting my friend and I today. I came from Georgia and I was only in town for a seminar. I honestly wasn’t expecting a whole party for the city! This is amazing! The singer for the band was absolutely amazing too! I’m going to make sure to stop by the next time that I’m in town.”

For more information about future community events, please contact Amber Skjelset at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

