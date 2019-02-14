The Talk of the Town Toastmasters Club is having their Humorous Speech Contest in the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center on February 23.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 23, members of the Talk of the Town Toastmasters Club of Downtown Clearwater will gather for their annual “Humorous Speech Contest” in the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center, sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. The Toastmasters compete for the best humorous speech to advance in a tiered tournament along the club, area, divisional, and district levels.

The contest follows the rules laid out by the Toastmasters International: contestants choose the topic and must create their own 5-7 minute speech. They hold this contest to promote public speaking skills and self confidence in participants to help them succeed in life and the workplace.

“Toastmasters provides a gradient approach to teaching public speaking,” said Toastmasters Founder Ralph C. Smedley. “Whatever your grade or position, if you know how and when to speak, and when to remain silent, your chances of success are proportionately increased.”

The Toastmasters is a not-for-profit organization, founded in 1924, that helps individuals develop skills in communication and leadership through thousands of clubs worldwide.

“Humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘A man is as alive as he can communicate.’ The Toastmasters seek to improve a persons life with those improved communication skills that he learns at their clubs,” said Ms. Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center.

To learn more about the Talk of the Town Toastmasters Club or to watch the contest, please contact Jim at dtm.jim.ellis@hotmail.com.

For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets their inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home Network.



