Teenagers at Risk on Social Media, Seminar Explains Why

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 16, Veterans for Child Rescue is holding a seminar on how to talk to kids about online predators in the United for Human Rights (UHR) Center in Downtown Clearwater. United for Human Rights is a non-governmental, non-profit organization sponsored by the Church of Scientology internationally.

With social media being a prominent communication platform for teenagers, predators have been using it to lure unsuspecting victims into human trafficking. Between Twitter, Tinder, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and more, Veterans for Child Rescue has seen increasing numbers of teenagers falling victim.

“Human trafficking is a very real problem in today’s society,” said Mr. Cristian Vargas, Executive Director for United for Human Rights Florida. “Anyone using the internet needs to know the signs of a predator – it could happen to anyone.”

Veterans for Child Rescue arms not only parents and families but entire communities with information on domestic minor sex trafficking, and the prevalence of online predators stalking children.

The seminar is from 1:30-3:00pm in the United for Human Rights Center at 29 North Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755. There is no cost to attend.

For more information on United for Human Rights or to attend the seminar, call Sanna at 727-467-6960 or email sanna@humanrights.com.

United for Human Rights (UHR) is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based off of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and inspired by the words of Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, “Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” UHR’s purpose is to teach youth their human rights in order to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace.



