Crystal Coast Writers Forum: April 5, 2019

Come on down to the spectacular Crystal Coast of North Carolina and join the Writers Forum at Carteret Community College on Friday, April 5

MOREHEAD CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carteret Community College Library along with Library Partners Press invite writers everywhere to participate in the CRYSTAL COAST WRITERS FORUM at Carteret Community College that will explore the role of writing and other literacy practices in building community. The event promises to bring together authors and writers and publishers and organizations in and around the area to discuss ways to build strong partnerships supporting community literacy education and new opportunities for literacy practices. Conversations at this event will lay the groundwork for future collaborations and future projects such as a community writing center network and county-wide community writing projects.Our featured speakers will be Aimee Mepham, Assistant Director of the Humanities Institute at Wake Forest University, and Dr. Ryan Shirey, Director of the Writing Center at WFU. Aimee and Ryan's experience with community literacy projects include, among other projects, OUTSIDE THE MARGINS: CENTERING WRITING IN THE COMMUNITY.The morning meeting will take place on the lovely and lively campus of Carteret Community College along the shores of the spectacular Crystal Coast. Much of the morning will be spent mingling with writers and authors from different institutions, so we intend more discussion and planning and less formal presentations. Our goal is to ensure that attendees have opportunities to meet people working in other writing sectors and with different populations so that we can build bridges between the different groups who are doing literacy work near-by or afar.All in our community who may share some of the goals of this event and who can contribute to this new network that we are trying to build are invited and welcome. There is no registration fee for the event, but we do ask that you register so that we can plan for seating and catering. Authors and publishers and bookstores and libraries are invited to "exhibit" (not sell) their books or promotional sheets or business cards at shared tables before, during, and after the event. We will have a few small two-top tables near to the keynote speech, the "main floor" of the Forum. There is no charge to exhibit your materials at the Forum, but please do sign-up in advance so we can plan for space.



