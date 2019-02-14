KenSci and NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde honored as recipient of the 2019 Microsoft Health Innovation Awards

Both organizations were awarded for using Microsoft Technology to fight COPD. KenSci wins this award for a second year in a row.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, February 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- KenSci , along with NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, today announced it has been named a recipient of Microsoft Corp.’s 2019 Health Innovation Awards.The awards, which were announced at the 2019 HIMSS Annual Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Florida, recognize health organizations and their technology solution partners for using Microsoft’s intelligent health technologies in innovative ways that help empower care teams, improve clinical and operational outcomes, and advance precision healthcare. The 2019 winners are impacting the industry by creating breakthrough solutions that empower health and life sciences organizations, while meeting global, local and industry-specific compliance and security standards.KenSci was recognized for its work with NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde in using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to help combat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and related issues, which affects nearly 1.6 million people in the UK. The joint effort by KenSci, Storm ID and ResMed , funded by InnovateUK, seeks to reduce emergency hospital admissions among the highest risk COPD patients through remote monitoring, home therapy, and AI-enabled preventative interventions.By remotely monitoring patients’ COPD symptoms, physiology and treatment in the home, KenSci’s machine learning algorithms will offer healthcare professionals assistive clinical decision support to target patients at high risk of an exacerbation. The project aims to deliver a continuous and preventive digital healthcare service. KenSci’s risk prediction platform, built on Microsoft Azure, SQL Server and Power BI, provides deep insights into which patients are at risk of hospital admission owing to exacerbations of COPD, and determining their length of in-patient stay. The aim of the AI techniques is to better optimize hospital operations such as bed management.“KenSci is on a journey to impact global healthcare initiatives with our ML models that focus on Assistive, not Artificial Intelligence. We are honored to receive this award along with NHS and our partners Storm ID and ResMed in Scotland. Innovation in healthcare and AI cannot be done in isolation and our joint team of dedicated physicians, data scientists, and engineers are helping combat COPD as a national issue.” said Prof. Ankur Teredesai, Co-founder & CTO, KenSci. “The KenSci vision is to help every healthcare organization improve quality of care while ensuring operational efficiency and corresponding ROI. This award is an endorsement to the collaborative spirit and the belief that AI, when assistive, can play a transformative role in healthcare across the care continuum.”“The health industry is undergoing a Digital Transformation in which intelligent health technologies are helping communities and individuals improve care by helping them better understand and share information,” said Chris Sakalosky, Vice President, U.S. Health & Life Sciences, Microsoft. “This year’s Microsoft Health Innovation Award recipients are advancing the goals of improved patient engagement and care coordination through their pioneering use of Microsoft cloud and AI services.”Nominations were submitted by health providers, payers, pharmaceutical and life science organizations, and public and private health institutions across the world for applying Microsoft technology to create transformative and highly-effective innovations. An esteemed panel of industry experts selected this year’s winners based on how their innovation represents a forward-thinking development or implementation of a solution that is delivering groundbreaking results and producing better health outcomes for more people. Recipients will be highlighted on the Microsoft in Health blog at www.Microsoft.com/Health About KenSciKenSci's machine learning powered risk prediction platform helps healthcare providers and payers intervene early by identifying clinical, financial and operational risk to save costs and lives. KenSci's platform is engineered to ingest, transform and integrate healthcare data across clinical, claims, and patient generated sources. With a library of pre-built models and modular solutions, KenSci's machine learning platform to integrates into existing workflows allowing health systems to better identify utilization, variation and improve hospital operations. With Explainable AI models for healthcare, KenSci is making risk-based prediction more efficient and accountable.KenSci was incubated at University of Washington's Center for Data Science at UW Tacoma and designed on the cloud with help from Microsoft's Azure4Research grant program. KenSci is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Singapore and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.kensci.com



