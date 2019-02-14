PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Uplifts to OTCQB Marketplace from OTC Pink Sheets

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PETV)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OTCQB: (PETV) PetVivo Holdings, Inc., (www.petvivo.com) an emerging companion animal biomedical company operating in the $18B veterinary market, announced today it has upgraded its trading tier on the OTC Markets to the OTCQB Venture Marketplace.

By upgrading its trading tier, PETV will have better access to a larger shareholder base and liquidity in the marketplace while removing Pinksheet-listing investor trading limitations. This move is one of several the Company is currently executing as PETV enters the commercial marketplace with its innovative and highly-differentiated veterinary osteoarthritis products.

“I view this uplift as an important step in moving the Company forward by showing investors we are ready to expand our shareholder base to institutional holders as we move towards becoming a NASDAQ-listed company.,” said Co-Chair, David Merrill.

About the OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting, have a minimum bid price of $0.01, may not be in bankruptcy and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) is an emerging veterinary biomedical company focused on the in-licensing and commercialization of highly innovative medical technologies for companion animal therapeutics. PetVivo is leveraging investments made in the human medical device industry to commercialize therapeutics for pets in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, and the opportunity to bring products into large markets represented by currently unmet needs of our companion animals.

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements may be subject to uncertainties and that actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Readers accordingly should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which do not reflect unknown or unanticipated events or circumstances occurring after the date of these forward-looking statements



