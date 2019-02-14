THE WAY TO HAPPINESS VOLUNTEERS ARE TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS TO SAFEGUARD AND IMPROVE THE ENVIRONMENT

The Way to Happiness volunteers were cleaning up the Adopted Mile of the Pinellas Trail in Clearwater taking action to protect and safeguard and improve the planet.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking action against environmental damage, The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay urges citizens to join their next clean-up on the Pinellas Trail on March 30th. The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay launched its Clearwater beatification and litter control 7 months ago with more than 160 volunteers who have so far collected over 780 lbs of trash. From the scenic Pinellas Trail, to Clearwater Beach, to other local neighborhoods, trash is being picked up to protect the area's environment, wildlife, and water.

"As the world urbanizes and environmental damage increases devastating the lives, health, and livelihoods of people around the globe, action has to be taken to protect the environment," said Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, Ms. Tanja Cranton. "That starts right here in your own back yard in our homes and in our neighborhoods.”



According to Keep America Beautiful, $11.5 billion are spent every year to clean up litter in the USA. There are also some 9 billion tons of litter that end up in the ocean every year.



The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay is based on L. Ron Hubbard's The Way to Happiness book and is one of the many humanitarian projects sponsored by the Church of Scientology.



L. Ron Hubbard states in The Way to Happiness book, “There are many people one influences. The influence can be good or it can be bad. If one conducts his life to keep these recommendations, one is setting a good example. Others around one cannot help but be influenced by this, no matter what they say.”

To join the volunteer cleanup-up team, contact The Way to Happiness center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. Call 727-467-6961. The Center is open daily from 10am – 10pm.



The Way to Happiness booklet, written by L. Ron Hubbard, is available in 115 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. The booklet holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



