The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Educates Youth on Moral Values

Visitors to The Way to Happiness Center during the Downtown Block Party learn about morals and common sense.

Basic moral values are important in life; they form the building block of communities and unite citizens, no matter their ethnic background, color, or creed.

If we just treated each other with respect the way our grandparents taught us back in the day, we would see a very different world today.” — Tanja Cranton, ED of TWTH Association of Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday February 9, The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association of Tampa Bay opened its doors during the Clearwater Downtown Block Party to invite hundreds of visitors to tour their center where they learned about the center’s outreach as well as common sense and moral values for a civil society.

“If we just treated each other with respect the way our grandparents taught us back in the day, we would see a very different world today. That is why it is paramount to ensure our youth are taught these important values. They will be respectful and caring towards others,” said the Executive Director of The Way to Happiness, Tanja Cranton.

TWTH Association pointed to a lack of self discipline and moral values underlying bullying among youth. One recent survey revealed that 28% of U.S. students in grades 6–12 experienced bullying, approximately 30% of young people admit to bullying others and 70.6% of young people say they have seen bullying in their schools.

L. Ron Hubbard wrote in The Way to Happiness booklet, “In the unreal world of fiction and the motion pictures, one sees polite villains with unbelievably efficient gangs and lone heroes who are outright boors. Life really isn’t like that: real villains are usually pretty crude people and their henchmen cruder; Napoleon and Hitler were betrayed right and left by their own people. Real heroes are the quietest-talking fellows you ever met and they are very polite to their friends.”

“When one is lucky enough to get to meet and talk to the men and women who are at the top of their professions, one is struck by an observation often made that they are just about the nicest people you ever met. That is one of the reasons they are at the top: they try, most of them, to treat others well. And those around them respond and tend to treat them well and even forgive their few shortcomings.”

Each visitor who toured The Way to Happiness Center during the Block Party received a Way to Happiness booklet.

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay is sponsored by the Church of Scientology as one of its many humanitarian outreach programs. Since the Center's opening in July 2015, over 475,000 booklets have been provided to schools, after-school programs, mentors, educators and parents.



Inquires about the program or how to obtain materials, please visit The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755 or call: (727) 467 6961 or email tanja@twth.com. The Center is open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm every day.

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



