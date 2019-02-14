Chin Chek Promotions' "Super Brawl" Weigh-In and Press Conference at Tyndall Armory on February 15 - Free to the Public

The main event with Malcolm "Unmerciful" Jones and Emmanuel Sanchez will be a battle of the super middleweights on Feb. 16 at the Tyndall Armory in Indianapolis. The weigh-in and press conference takes places at the fight location on February 15.

Chin Chek Promotions is back for Super Brawl with free live stream access to the weigh-in and press conference and the recognition of the 2019 Indiana Boxing Hall of Famer Angel Manfredy on FITE.TV.” — Dominic Brogan, founder of Chin Chek Promotions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Boxer Malcolm "Unmerciful" Jones and Michigan's Emmanuel Sanchez announce at the weigh-in on Friday, February 15 the main event showdown set for Saturday, February 16, 2018 at the Tyndall Armory, 711 North Pennsylvania Street in Indianapolis. The super middleweight 10-round bout will be live streamed on FITE.TV and presented by Chin Chek Promotions. Doors open at 6 p.m.EST

"Chin Chek Promotions is back for Super Brawl with free live stream access to the weigh-in and press conference and the recognition of the 2019 Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee Angel Manfredy on FITE.TV," said Dominic Brogan, founder of Chin Chek Promotions. "We will also provide free access to the undercards beginning at 7:30 p.m. on February 16."

Jones, 26, the Indianapolis hometown contender, steps into the ring with a record of 12-1 winning 5 of his last 5 fights. He currently ranks No. 17 in the USA.

"Malcolm delivers power punches to his opponents," said Chin Chek Coach Ali Khalif. "He is an aggressive fighter who doesn't shy away from contact, most importantly, he has a high boxing IQ."

On the main event card is 31-year-old Emmanuel Sanchez with a record of 7-11. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native is a southpaw.

"After coming off a big win against Australia's Les Sherrington, Malcolm is closer to his goal to lock down a championship fight in 2019," said Dominic Brogan, founder of Chin Chek Promotions and Jones' trainer. Jones is an Indiana State Golden Gloves 6-time Champion.

"Chin Chek is the only consistent game in town with top notch pro boxing matches in Indianapolis, Indiana," said Brogan who has a stable of rising stars. "Our fighters always give audiences an exciting show."

Two-Day Event Slate:

Friday, February 15

OFFICIAL WEIGH IN: OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (Free)

Location: Tyndall Armory

Noon – Media arrival and doors open to the public

1 p.m. – Weigh-in begins

2 p.m. - Press Conference

Meet and Greet with 2019 Indiana Boxing Hall of Famer Angel "El Diablo" Manfredy

Saturday, February 16

6:00 p.m. DOORS OPEN

7:30 p.m. FIRST FIGHT

Location: Tyndall Armory

Tribute to 2019 Indiana Boxing Hall of Famer Angel "El Diablo" Manfredy

The main and co-main events will be live streamed through the Fite.TV app and opening with the undercards beginning at 7:30 p.m. Free to download, the Fite.TV app is on all digital streaming platforms.

Promoted by Chin Chek Promotions, remaining tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available from $30 and up at the Tyndall Armory box office and online at Eventbrite.com.

