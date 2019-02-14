KDG’s IT Security & Support Protecting Lehigh Valley Businesses

KDG offers IT support and cybersecurity guidance for businesses

KDG’s small business IT support team helping businesses stay safe from internal and external data threats.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning technology management experts at KDG are offering data security services that are helping protect Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton businesses from data breaches, cyber attacks, phishing scams, and more.

“Data threats aren’t just ‘out there,’” says Patrick Whalen, head technical analyst at KDG. “They’re also posed by unknowing employees in your very office. Our team helps you protect your business, your data, and your customers against both threats.”

Among the services KDG provides to Lehigh Valley businesses are network maintenance and troubleshooting, help desk support, system security, and onsite support. The company also offers a one-of-a-kind service called HR Tech Support, which helps train businesses to recognize and address insider data threats. The team can also be onsite to conduct audits, answer questions, and perform repairs.

In addition, the small business IT support team is a certified Google Cloud Partner, a Microsoft Partner, and a member of the Google Reseller-Partner Program. Clutch.co has named KDG’s team the number one IT support team in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, KDG has also been recognized as an IT Department of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Lehigh Valley businesses who are in need of small business IT support and tech management should contact KDG: http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/contact



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.



