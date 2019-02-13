New gold and silver backed cryptocurrency, Maya Preferred 223 plans to stabilize the cryptocurrency world

New Gold and Silver- Backed ERC-23 Token, Maya Preferred 223, and Plans to Use its New Precious Metal-Backed Token to Back Other Major Cryptocurrencies

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- U. K. Financial LTD. is proud to announce the arrival of its new gold and silver backed, Ethereum Classic-based token, Maya Preferred 223 (MAPR). The new token enjoys the elite distinction of being the first advanced ERC-223 token to be backed with approximately $18,500 USD worth of gold and silver per token, and is anticipated to become the cheapest, and ultimately most efficient and preferred, method of executing money transfers, and more importantly, payments worldwide once its marketing plan is fully implemented.U. K. Financial LTD. has signed contracts with the following gold and silver mines in Mexico: Mina Del Oro, Mina CR Y Mina Amplicacion Del Oro, Guadalupe, La Guadalupe 2, Gramos De Oro, La Fortuna and Santiago Apostol, to provide the gold and silver backing for all 250 million existing Maya Preferred 223 tokens. The opening price of the token is expected to match its backing value of approximately $18,500 USD, once the token is listed on a top-rated exchange.The company also plans to purchase additional precious metal mines using its token, which with each new mine purchase will increase the already enormous supply of tangible backing assets, and thus enhancing Maya Preferred 223's value.In a unprecedented move, U. K. Financial LTD. plans to use its precious metal- backed token to back other major cryptocurrencies and usher in game-changing price stabilization in a market that has been ruled by volatility and phantom or perceived value. The enormous volume of backing assets creates a new "gold (and silver) standard", stabilizing valuations and bringing cryptocurrency to the forefront as a widely adopted money transfer option and appealing to sellers and consumers alike who appreciate rock-bottom fees.As a state-of-the-art ERC-223 token on the Ethereum Classic blockchain, Maya Preferred 223 is positioning itself to become a new digital payment standard, looking to challenge the credit titans Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover in the retail space. Cost advantages over current payment options will make it immediately competitive, even as the technology continues to evolve and improve. U. K. Financial LTD. will enlist its prime partnerships in retail to ensure Maya Preferred 223's entry into the global economy.U. K. Financial LTD. has retained a leading exchange listing broker, AssetRush.com, to assist the company in obtaining listings on top-rated cryptocurrency exchanges. AssetRush.com will also be enlisted to bring global exposure to Maya Preferred 223, including the large Asian markets such as China, Japan and South Korea among others, where digital currencies are already widely accepted.There will be no initial coin offering (ICO) for Maya Preferred 223. The company feels it is best to allow the market to set the price of Maya Preferred 223 based on value, coin structure and business plan. No more than 1 million tokens will be released to the market for the first year, which U. K. Financial LTD. believes will give Maya Preferred 223 adequate time to mature in the marketplace and justify its valuation. As Maya Preferred 223's business plan is unveiled, the company expects immediate liquidity for the token.Maya Preferred 223's considerable tangible asset-backing, state-of-the-art blockchain technology, and strategic partnerships are sending a signal to the financial world that pricing stability has finally arrived in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. Maya Preferred 223 is positioned to become the "digital gold standard," competing with the world's leading currencies.The Maya Preferred 223 website is now operational and has a link to the YouTube channel in addition to the white paper containing a full description of the token ( https://www.MayaPreferred.io ).Maya Preferred 223 (MAPR) is U. K. Financial Ltd.'s state-of-the-art ERC 23 token built on the Ethereum Classic blockchain, and is positioned to become the first cryptocurrency to be successfully used as a monetary instrument for individuals to transfer money worldwide. Not only will Maya Preferred change the way people transfer money worldwide, but it will also become the first cryptocurrency to be accepted by many leading retail stores. It will be able to execute all of these money transfers and payments for a fraction of the fees charged by Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and Western Union.Contact Info:James DahlkeMaya Preferred 223New York, NYUSAVoice: +5214421597208



