Key Decision Makers from CEE will present at Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2019

Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2019

SMi Group reports: The 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe conference returns to Prague with a more expansive and focused agenda.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe (FAVCEE) conference will return to Prague, Czech Republic on Monday 20th and Tuesday 21st May 2019. FAVCEE 2019 will be looking to build on last year’s success with a more expansive and focused agenda.With a growing market in the region, the highly anticipated event will provide delegates the perfect platform to exhibit and explore rapidly advancing technology with those shaping next generation capabilities.The two-day conference is designed to bring together military officials, international agencies and industry leading experts to discuss the vital importance of future armoured capabilities and allied interoperability.This year’s agenda includes presentations led by key decision makers from the Central and Eastern European Region including:Major General Jaromir Zuna, 1st Deputy Chief of Staff, Czech Armed Forces, will present ‘An Update on the Czech Armed Forces Long Perspective for Defence: 2030’Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Army, will present ‘Developing the Czech Armed Forces To Achieve Force Superiority Against Future Threats’Lieutenant General Dr Gabor Borondi, Deputy Chief of Defence, Hungarian Defence Forces, will present ‘Ensuring the Hungarian Ground Forces have the Right Land Capabilities to Defend Against Future Threats’Major General Norbert Huber, Director of Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD, will present ‘Updating Legacy Vehicle Fleets and Implementing New Platforms for the Support of Operations in Difficult Terrain’Colonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech MoD, will present ‘The Role of Czech Land Forces in National and Regional Defensive Strategy’Colonel Hans-Joerg Voll, Branch Chief, Armoured Corps, Army Concepts and Capabilities Centre, German Army, will present ‘German Land Forces and The Capabilities to Deal with Future Threats’Brigadier General Sava Claudiu, Deputy Commander, ROU Ministry of Defence, will present ‘Dictating the Requirements for The Romanian Armed Forces and The Requirement for Land Force Modernisation’Lieutenat Colonel Raivis Melnis, Commander, 1st Mechanised Battalion, Latvian Armed Forces, will present ‘The Current Role of the 1st Mechanised Infantry Battalion and The Wider Outlook for The Latvian Armed Forces’Colonel Miroslav Kuhar, Chief of Land Arms Tactics Department, Croatian Defence Academy, Croatian Armed Forces, will present ‘Assessing the Patria 8x8 Ifv And the Future Procurement Plans for The Croatian Armed Forces’In addition, delegates at the conference will gain a detailed insight into the Czech Armed Forces’ modernization and procurement plans pertaining to its 8x8, main battle tank, and IFV replacement. Download the event brochure for the full presentation details and speaker line up at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/einpress Interested parties are urged to join central and eastern europe's most focused armoured vehicles meeting this May in Prague.There is a £200 Early Bird saving expiring on 28/02/2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/einpress Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference20th-21st May 2019Prague, Czech RepublicGold Sponsors: Rheinmetall Defence and PSMSponsors: CMI, IBD Deisenroth, Lockheed Martin, Microflown AVISA, Pearson Engineering, Soucy InternationalFor sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk-end-About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



