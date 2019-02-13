NO SHADE in Competition for Best Narrative Feature at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival!

NO SHADE is directed by Award-winning dermatologist Clare Anyiam-Osigwe NO SHADE, a raw, fresh take on race and colorism in the UK has been nominated to compete in the Best Narrative Feature competition at the 2019 Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF)

NO SHADE Nominated for Best Narrative Feature Competition at 2019 Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF) in Los Angeles

NO SHADE has already scooped the 2018 New York African Diaspora International Film Festival’s award for best film directed by a woman of colour.” — Artmattan Films

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , February 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NO SHADE , a raw, fresh take on race and colorism in the UK has been nominated to compete in the Best Narrative Feature competition at the 2019 Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF) in Los Angeles where it will screen on Sat, Feb16 @ 08:55pm and Sun, Feb17 @ 01:05pm.Directed by Award-winning Dermatologist Clare Anyiam-Osigwe turned first-time filmmaker, NO SHADE has already scooped the 2018 New York African Diaspora International Film Festival’s award for best film directed by a woman of colour. According to the jury, the drama “…explores the hardships of the modern dating world through the dysmorphic presence of colorism as well as the fetishization of black women in a way that is tactful and honest.”The PAFF Best Narrative Feature nomination marks the continuation of an impressive run for Anyiam-Osigwe who was 1 of 4 Black British directors to release a feature film theatrically in the United States in 2018 with ‘No Shade’. She also became the 6th Black British female director in over a century to release a feature film theatrically in the UK with ‘No Shade’.NO SHADE is distributed in North America by ArtMattan Films , a film distribution company dedicated to promoting films by and about the human experience of people of color all over the world. Another ArtMattan Films title to be featured at PAFF this year is TAZZEKA by Jean-Philippe Gaud with a screening on Sat, Feb16 @ 01:20pm. Moving between Morocco and France, TAZZEKA relates the story of Elias who aspires to be a great Chef. The film deals with issues of friendship, immigration, personal commitment and life itself.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND SCREENERS, PLEASE CONTACT:Diarah N’Daw-Spech, ArtMattan Films Tel (212) 864-1760, e-mail: Info@africanfilm.comABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMS ArtMattan Films celebrates in 2019 twenty six years of exposing US audiences to a large variety of films about the human experience of people of color in many parts of the world. Films released by ArtMattan Films include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Tracker, Gospel Hill, Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story, The First Rasta, The Pirogue and most recently Mama Africa, Miriam Makeba, No Shade and The Citizen. More info at http://www.AfricanFilm.com

No shade Trailer



